#16 Virginia Tech rallies, defeats Miami in OT, 80-76

A Hunter Cattoor three at the buzzer sent the game to OT, and then Cattoor took a charge in the final seconds of the OT to help preserve an 80-76 Virginia Tech win in Miami on Saturday.

An Isaiah Wong three with 2.9 seconds left had put Miami on top, 74-71.

The Hokies (14-4, 8-3 ACC) had a timeout, and were able to get the ball to halfcourt on a first inbounds pass.

The second inbounds went to Cattoor, who freed himself on the wing for a three as the buzzer sounded.

The OT was a defensive struggle. Miami (7-11, 3-10 ACC) only could manage a pair of free throws – one from Kameron McGusty with 2:57 left, the second from Anthony Walker with 1:28 left.

That one would tie the game at 76.

The teams traded misses before a Naheim Alleyne jumper with 25 seconds left put Tech back on top.

Miami had a chance at the last shot, but attacked a little early, and that would prove costly, when Elijah Olaniyi was called for a charge in the lane.

A pair of Cattoor free throws with four seconds left would ice the game.

Justyn Mutts would lead the Hokies with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Keve Aluma had 16 points, and Cattoor chipped in with 14.

Story by Chris Graham

