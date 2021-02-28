Big day for Aluma helps #16 Virginia Tech dominate Wake Forest in 84-46 bounceback victory
Virginia Tech led by 27 at the half on the strength of 67.9 percent shooting on its way to an easy 84-46 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
The 16th-ranked Hokies (15-5, 9-4 ACC) got 23 points and eight rebounds from Keve Aluma, who was 9-of-11 from the field.
Tyrece Radford added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Tech, which shot 13-of-24 from three-point range – with Aluma going a career-best 5-of-5 from behind the arc.
It was the first win for the Hokies since Feb. 5. The Virginia Tech program had to take an 18-day pause due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues.
Wake Forest (6-13, 3-13 ACC) has now lost five straight, the last four of those by 18 points or more.