#16 UVA hosts William & Mary Tuesday on ACC Network

Published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 5:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#16 Virginia (3-1) hosts William & Mary (2-2) in nonconference action on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at JPJ – and more importantly for you, on the ACC Network.

Get ready for a run of Tac Shaver commercials.

It will be the first game for the defending champs since Dec. 4 – that uninspired 71-64 OT win over Kent State, which at least has since gone on to win its next two (over Detroit Mercy and Northern Kentucky).

Games against Michigan State and Villanova were lost to what has been described as COVID-19 issues within the program.

The W&M game is a makeup from a game that got moved around a couple of times due to COVID-19 issues.

AFP has a spot on press row, and we’ll be reporting from our perch during the game with live updates, commentary, analysis – probably some snark.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments