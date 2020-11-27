#15 West Virginia drops VCU, 78-66, in Thanksgiving Day matchup

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland scored a team-high 13 points, and VCU forced 21 turnovers, but ultimately 15th-ranked West Virginia held off the Rams, 78-66, in a Thanksgiving Day contest in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hyland led the Rams in scoring for the second straight day, but the Mountaineers did not make it easy, limiting the 6-foot guard do 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

Hyland added three rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.

Junior forward Vince Williams provided another double-digit performance off the bench for the Rams with 11 points and three rebounds.

Derek Culver led all players with 23 points and 15 rebounds for West Virginia

VCU will meet Memphis on Friday at 9 p.m. (EST) in the final day of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

