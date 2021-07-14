15 trendy & unique gifts ideas for friends

We have spent the last few weeks scouring the internet to find trendy and unique gift ideas all under $50. We have 15 different options for different personalities, no matter the occasion.

Most of these products qualify for expedited shipping, so need not worry if you’re shopping last-minute.

1. For the one who loves getting ready

For the one whose patent dialogue is “Just five more minutes”, a Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for just $41.88 will be a perfect gift. She will love her dreamy silky blowout achieved at home itself and effortlessly.

2. Yeti Rambler for your coffee addict

While Yeti is the all-time popular cooler, spending $1000 on a gift isn’t feasible. But fortunately, with the most popular Rambler mug, you have the best alternative to a gift under $50. The product has around 12,000 reviews on Amazon and retails for $29.98 only.

3. Amazon Echo Dot for your smart speaker freak

Amazon Echo is a voice-controlled smart speaker but the Echo Dot is a more affordable option that closely resembles Echo. You can get Amazon Echo Dot from Target for $24.99.

4. Athleta face mask for your out & about relative

Arleta gift packs of 5 protective fame masks are expert tested. They’re comfortable, breathable, triple-layered, come with adjustable straps, and have nose pins for extra coverage. You’ll find a plethora of color options as well.

5. Winc for that wine drinker

For the guy or girl whose night ends with a glass of wine, they will probably love the Winc subscription. Winc consistently delivers high-quality wines and unlimited recommendations throughout the month.

6. Crowd-Cow for your meat-lover friend

This Crowd-Cow service subscription will make your friend the happiest carnivore this season. It’s convenient to use and delivers delicious, high-quality meat. Crowd-Cow delivers its products directly from independent farmers and ranchers, so there is no chance of added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics. Crown Cow gift box starts at just $38.

7. Roku Streaming Stick for that binge watcher

Who doesn’t love watching tv? Well, a streaming device can definitely take anyone’s Netflix binge to its acme. Therefore, we recommend the Roku Streaming Stick+ that has a very easy to use remote. Roku offers almost all popular streaming services and is compatible with most TV sets.

8. Ninja Fit personal blender for that fitness freak

With Ninja Fit Personal Blender, you won’t feel like investing in an expensive, professional blender. It’s a great gift for all health conscious people who are always on the go. We ourselves have tested this one and highly recommend you give it a try. Order now from Amazon at $49.99.

9. Book Of The Month for your book-worm

Some people prefer reading real books rather than scrolling through Kindle. If the person who you want to gift falls in the latter category, then a Book of the month subscription would be an ideal gift. They’ll receive five books per month in different genres. It would cost you $49.99 for three months.

10. Anthropologie candles for that candle collector

Your girlfriends will love scented candles. We can bet out bottom bucks. Anthropologie has some really cool candles in cute jars that will make a thoughtful and budget friendly gift. Each candle retails for $14, you can order 3 candles, tie them with ribbon, and add a sweet note to give a personalized touch.

11. Shill plants for anyone with a green thumb

For someone who loves to “go green” and is obsessed with houseplants, succulents, or tropical vibes, they will love you for adding to their greenery. Shill has a huge variety of plants- monsteras, ferns, pine trees, and more.

12. Airomé essential oil diffuser for the self-care enthusiasts

Essential oils have benefits galore! It’s all the rage today. Create a calm and zen aura around your loved ones with an Airomé essential oil diffuser that comes for $29.74 only. It can work for six hours straight, it’s portable, and comes in various styles.

13. FabFitFun for the shopaholic

FabFitFun is all over social media, and for all the right reasons. It will give your girl a chance to try out new products in a fun and unique manner. One can discover everything from totes, to roller ball, hair repair cream, exfoliating sugar cubes, and more in a single box.

14. Mophie portable charger for the can’t-do-without-phone

Who has time for a dead phone today? No one! Keep your favorite people’s phone fully charged by giving them the best portable USB-C charger. It’s slim and stylish and charges multiple devices at the same time. Mophie Portable Charger retails for $39.99 at Amazon.

15. Mini-waffle maker for a brunch person

The dash mini waffle maker from Amazon comes for $16.30 and can whip a snack-size brunch in no time. It’s tried and tested and looks like a unique gift idea. It has a nonstick surface, cooks perfect brown waffles evenly, and is super-easy to clean.

Conclusion

Whether it’s a holiday, birthday, anniversary, house-warming, promotion, or any other occasion, they will love these thoughtful picks. Until next time, keep spreading joy with the coolest gift items without breaking your bank.