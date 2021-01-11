14 new COVID-19 positives at Middle River Regional Jail

Published Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, 3:48 pm

The latest round of COVID-19 testing at Middle River Regional Jail revealed 14 new positives – one staff member and 13 inmates.

The testing was conducted on Jan. 8, and results were reported per a press release from MRRJ on Monday.

The total number of inmates testing positive since Nov. 13 is now at 556. One was hospitalized, and later released.

The staff total now stands at 75.

There were no staff COVID-19 hospitalizations reported this week, and there had been none reported in previous reports on testing of staff at the jail.

