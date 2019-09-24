14 indicted in ongoing Front Royal-Warren County EDA case

Fourteen area residents have been indicted on misdemeanor charges related to an ongoing investigation involving the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.

A Warren County special grand jury on Friday charged each of the following with two counts of misfeasance and one count of nonfeasance based on the individuals’ knowledge of and inaction of the EDA’s mismanagement of funds.

Mark A. Baker, 53, of Front Royal, Va.

William M. Biggs, 77, of Front Royal, Va.

Alexander G. Blanton, 72, of Front Royal, Va.

Tony F. Carter, 59, of Linden, Va.

Luke G. Drescher, 59, of Middletown, Va.

Bruce N. Drummond, 68, of Linden, Va.

Archie A. Fox, 78, of Strasburg, Va.

Linda P. Glavis, 75, of Front Royal, Va.

Ronald L. Llewellyn, 66, of Front Royal, Va.

Daniel J. Murray Jr., 72, of Middletown, Va.

Thomas E. Patteson III, 73, of Front Royal, Va.

Thomas H. Sayre, 54, of Front Royal, Va.

Douglas P. Stanley, 50, of Front Royal, Va.

Daniel N. Whitten, 36, of Front Royal, Va.

The charges stem from an investigation the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office initiated in August 2018 related to the business practices of the EDA. The investigation was at the request of Front Royal Police Department.

Since May 2019, multi-jurisdictional grand juries have handed up a total of 28 felony indictments against Jennifer R. McDonald, 42, of Front Royal, Va. McDonald is a former EDA employee and has been charged with six felony counts of embezzlement of more than/equal to $500, six felony counts of embezzlement of more than/equal to $200, eight felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense of more than/equal to $200, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense of more than/equal to $500, and five felony counts of conducting an unlawful financial transaction. McDonald was released on bond in July.

Thirteen of the individuals indicted Friday turned themselves in to state police Tuesday (Sept. 24) and went before the magistrate who released each one on a personal recognizance bond. Whitten will meet with the magistrate and state police Wednesday (Sept. 25).

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.