Update: 13 dead, including shooter, in mass shooting in Virginia Beach

Thirteen people, including the shooter, an apparently disgruntled city employee, were killed in a mass shooting at a building at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center late Friday.

There were also at least four people injured in the shooting, including one police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, Police Chief Jim Cervera said at a 6:30 p.m. press conference.

The identity of the shooter has not been released, and none of the victims have been publicly identified.

Multiple reports have indicated that the shooter was a long-time city public-works employee.

There are conflicting reports as to his employment status at the time of the shooting. Cervera said in the press conference that he had still been considered a current employee, but there are reports suggesting that he had been fired from his job on Thursday.

The shooting reportedly continued over several floors of the building, which housed the city public works, planning and utilities departments, among others.

The shooter was armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor, Cervera said.

The police chief said at a late Friday night news conference that four officers responded to the initial 911 call and engaged in a lengthy gun battle with the shooter inside the building.

Condolences have been rolling in from state leaders, including Gov. Ralph Northam, who arrived in Virginia Beach Friday evening to monitor the situation.

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Northam said. “We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support.

“My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.

“This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families,” Northam said.

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said “(t)his is a day that will change Virginia Beach forever. I grieve for those who lost their lives, their families, and everyone who loved them.”

“I wish a speedy recovery to all who are injured, and I thank the first responders, medical personnel, and law enforcement for their invaluable bravery and service. Now is the time for healing, coming together, and determining ways to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again,” Luria said.

“I am horrified by what has happened today in Virginia Beach,” Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement. “I am thankful to law enforcement for their swift and courageous response. My heart goes out to all the victims of today’s senseless violence, their families, and the entire community that has been affected by these awful events. I will be praying for the swift recovery of those injured.”

“I am heartbroken by the horrific shooting today in Virginia Beach,” Sen. Tim Kaine said. “My prayers are with all who have been affected, and I want Virginians to know I will keep pushing for Congress to take action to prevent the daily scourge of gun violence in America.

“I was just in Virginia Beach this morning. It’s such a strong and beautiful community, and the bravery of the first responders today is a testament to that. My heart aches to see it devastated by yet another gun violence tragedy.”

“I’m beyond heartbroken that Virginia Beach is the latest community in America to be touched by the pain and inexplicable violence of a mass shooting,” Attorney General Mark Herring said. “Virginia Beach is a vibrant, beautiful city, and yet today we all weep at the senseless loss of life that has occurred. In the difficult days ahead we will pray for and do all we can to support the families of the victims, the survivors, and the entire Virginia Beach community. “In recent years there have been mass shootings at American elementary schools, colleges, government buildings, offices, concerts, movie theaters, nightclubs…even churches, mosques, and synagogues. We have to do more to stop this kind of violence. Life doesn’t have to be this way, and it shouldn’t be this way.” Story by Chris Graham

