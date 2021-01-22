#12 UVA, #14 Virginia Tech prep for Saturday ACC contests

Your ACC Basketball Saturday bookends with #12 Virginia and #14 Virginia Tech.

The Hokies (11-2, 5-1 ACC) open the day for us at noon on Regional Sports Networks (for us in Virginia, that’s MASN) in the Carrier Dome at Syracuse (8-4, 2-3 ACC).

Then in prime time, the Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0 ACC) get Georgia Tech (7-3, 3-1 ACC) in JPJ, and on ACC Network.

Tech fans get Tom Werme and Mike Gminski, who may or may not be in Upstate New York, on their broadcast call.

UVA fans get Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby, who almost certainly won’t be anywhere near Central Virginia, on theirs.

Both are coming off unexpected mid-week breaks. Virginia was supposed to host N.C. State on Wednesday, but that game was scuttled due to COVID-19 issues in the Pack program.

Tech, similarly, had its Wednesday game with Boston College postponed due to COVID-19 issues with BC.

The Hokies’ most recent game was a 64-60 win at Wake Forest on Sunday. Tyrece Radford put up 20 points in the win, shooting 6-of-7 from the field and owned an 8-of-9 clip from the charity stripe.

Syracuse is coming off a 26-point victory over Miami at home this past Tuesday, winning 83-57 behind two players – Joseph Girard III and Buddy Boeheim – each scoring 23 points.

Virginia dominated then-#12 Clemson in its last outing, winning 85-50 on Saturday in Littlejohn.

Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae led five players in double figures with 14 points apiece in the W.

Georgia Tech is also coming off a win over Clemson. The Yellow Jackets won 83-65 on Wednesday, getting 22 points from Michael Devoe and 21 each from Jordan Usher and Moses Wright.

