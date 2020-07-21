12 health benefits of CBD oil

Published Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020, 5:29 am

Cannabis plants have many healthy ingredients and the most famous one is CBD. CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the most active ingredients of cannabis plants together with THC. This substance belongs to the cannabinoids family which is a family of natural chemicals in cannabis plants. The best way to obtain CBD is from cultivating hemp or industrial hemp as most call it. So, what is the difference between hemp and marijuana you may ask? That is a really important question that we will evaluate below.

So, cannabis may be of different types or groups. There is cannabis Sativa, Indica, and the Ruderalis family. The Sativa family is the most important and has two main strains or varieties:

marijuana – which as we all know causes addiction hemp – which if contains less than 0.3% THC is legal and does not cause addiction

Now, why is CBD different from THC, and what are the percentages of these cannabinoids in both hemp and marijuana?

Both CBD and THC are cannabinoids found in cannabis plants that have many health benefits. But, THC is psychoactive, thus causing addiction to users, while CBD does not have that negative effect. In fact, when you use CBD in the correct way, you will only benefit from it, without having to worry about side effects.

Above we made it clear that the best way to obtain CBD, is from hemp. Why? Hemp may contain up to 25% CBD and less than o.3% THC or no THC at all. On the other hand, marijuana contains no more than 10% CBD and around 20% THC. That is why hemp is legal, and that is why marijuana is illegal by federal law.

What about CBD products, their usage, and benefits?

You may find CBD products in different forms, and the most famous one is CBD oil. CBD has a wide range of usability and is growing in fame and in the market. The large list of properties CBD has makes it an important solution for humans and also animals. A solution that helps you create a healthier and happier life for yourself and your pets. In this article, our main focus will be on CBD oil, to further explain the health benefits this product provides. Therapeutic properties of CBD are too many but we will mention the 12 most important ones below.

1. CBD oil helps reduce anxiety and stress

CBD oil has the ability and power to help you manage anxiety and stress. By acting with the brain receptors which receive chemical messages and help cells respond. This oil can make an anxious person make a public speech without later side effects. Studies on animals show that CBD oil helps relieve anxiety and the effects include:

less physiological effects of anxiety

less stress

improvement regarding post-traumatic stress disorder

better sleep in the case of insomnia

2. CBD oil has anti-epileptic effects

This oil is also seen as a possible option for the treatment of epilepsy. Even though more scientific studies are under process, researchers claim that CBD oil represents hope for those who have epileptic seizures. Researchers will come out with more details for the amount of CBD needed to reduce the seizures. Overall, CBD oil can reduce the number of seizures by 40%.

3. CBD oil has neuroprotective effects

By interacting with the CB1 receptor, CBD oil has the ability to help for the treatment of many brain issues, including:

multiple sclerosis

Alzheimer’s

Parkinson’s

The anti-inflammation property of CBD oil helps decrease inflammation, thus improving neurodegenerative symptoms.

4. CBD oil has the ability to relieve pain

The latest studies confirm that CBD oil is very beneficial to use for after chemotherapy treatments. CBD oil helps relieve pain and also has the power to alleviate symptoms caused by different types of pain such as:

the muscle pain

chronic pain

the pain caused by multiple sclerosis

the spinal cord injury

or arthritis

An interesting fact about the issue is that CBD contributes more using its anti-inflammatory effects without the need to directly act as a pain reliever.

5. CBD oil is anti-acne and offers many benefits for acne treatment

CBD oil can help reduce general body inflammation and also help in the production of sebum which is a substance responsible for the hydration of the skin. However, we recommend that before deciding to use CBD oil for acne treatment you contact your dermatologist. This is because there is a big chance that those who have acne use other medicines. Dermatologists know better if a mix of these medicines is good for the skin or not.

6. CBD oil helps treat ailments of the heart

As you may know, heart diseases are a growing problem around the world and the leading cause of death. Therefore, using CBD oil should be an option, because it helps by reducing artery blockage, blood pressure, and cholesterol level. This impressive oil has also the power to reduce stress-induced cardiovascular response.

7. CBD oil has the ability to destroy bacteria

Cannabidiol especially fights the multi-drug resistant bacteria, drug-resistant strains. Antibacterial properties that CBD oil contains make it a very useful weapon against bacteria.

8. CBD oil can treat type 1 of Diabetes

By easing inflammation in the pancreas, CBD oil can treat, protect, or even delay further development of Type 1 Diabetes.

9. CBD oil helps on treating Schizophrenia

Mental illnesses like schizophrenia are very serious and often are managed through therapy or drugs which have different side effects. Therefore, using CBD oil helps reduce hallucinations without having to worry about side effects.

10. CBD oil fights addiction

If you are trying to stop smoking, CBD oil may be the perfect option. Cannabidiol oil helps people with different addictions overcome their withdrawal symptoms. CBD is not just antipsychotic itself but also blocks or reduces THC’s effect on the mind. Therefore, helps treat those with tobacco or cannabis addiction.

11. CBD oil fights Cancer

There are many people fighting cancer and CBD oil is just there as a natural alternative against pain and symptom relief. Cannabidiol can slow down the growth of cancer cells and prevent the spread of cancer.

12. CBD oil can treat many skin conditions

Skin conditions like eczema are another problem people face and CBD oil has shown great potential for treating it. It does that by encouraging abnormal cell death. Cannabidiol also contains Vitamin E which helps protect the skin.

In conclusion, we advise you to consult your doctor before you use CBD oil, especially if you are currently on any medication. In the end, we can say that CBD oils have positive effects on both humans and animals. CBD oil helps treat various health issues and there will be more therapeutic uses in the future.

