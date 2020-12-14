12 Days of Christmas on Nelson 151 returns beginning this weekend

Nelson 151 will host its 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning on Sunday.

A check presentation will occur in early January to this year’s donation recipient, Nelson County Pantry, which serves more than 250 Nelson County households while feeding more than 700 residents every month.

Each year, Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable organizations and since the inception of this fundraising initiative, 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated over $25,000 to area non-profits benefitting the Nelson County community.

The broader Central Virginia community is invited to join in celebrating the holiday season while raising funds by visiting member locations on their chosen “Day of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go towards the donation to the Nelson County Pantry.

“2020 has been a year of unparalleled challenges for the regional craft beverage industry, but in spite of those COVID headwinds and because of the impacts, it has never been more important that we support the organizations within the Nelson community that give a hand up to those in need,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 president.

“The 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative will allow this year’s beneficiary, Nelson County Pantry, to feed more local families suffering through food insecurity and ensure that all in need have access to sustenance. We look forward to continuing our record of support for the community institutions and area residents that have been such a large part of our past, current and future success as an industry.”

Day of Giving schedule

Dec 20: Silverback Distillery

Dec 21: Bryant’s Small Batch Cider

Dec 22: Afton Mountain Vineyards

Dec 23: Valley Road Vineyards

Dec 24: Wild Wolf Brewing Company

Dec 25: Nelson County Economic Development

Dec 26: Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Dec 27: Blue Mountain Brewery

Dec 28: Cardinal Point Winery

Dec 29: Brewing Tree Beer Company

Dec 30: Bold Rock Hard Cider

Dec 31: Blue Toad Hard Cider

Jan 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Jan 2: Hill Top Berry Farm

Jan 3: Flying Fox Vineyard

Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and one distillery, all located on Route 151 in Nelson County.

The organization’s focus is to support and promote member and preferred partner businesses. For more information, visit nelson151.com.

