#11 UVA dispatches JMU in home opener

#11 UVA shook off early sluggishness with a stellar second half in a 65-34 win over James Madison Sunday night in JPJ.

It was the home opener for the defending national champions, and the pregame included a tribute video to the 2019 national title run, the first in program history.

The home slate got off to a slow start, with JMU overcoming an early 11-3 hole to lead 17-16 at the 7:26 mark on a Zach Jacobs layup.

The ‘Hoos closed out the first half on a 15-6 run to go into the break up 31-23, then seized control in the second half, limiting the Dukes to 11 points on 4-of-25 shooting in the second half.

Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Virginia, which struggled again from three-point range.

The Cavaliers shot 4-of-25 from long-range in their opening 48-34 win at Syracuse on Wednesday, and on Sunday were, egad, 4-for-22.

Braxton Key had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jay Huff had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kihei Clark had five and six assists.

Story by Chris Graham

