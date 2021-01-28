11 crucial care tips for new ferret owners

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 3:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ferrets are high-energy and unique animals belonging to the weasel family. Ferrets are extremely social animals. Ferrets compared to cats and dogs this is because they are animals who need to be handled with a lot of care and responsibility.

They are extremely intelligent and can be trained very well. It is necessary to understand these adorable animals before we can pet them. If you are a new ferret owner, then this article is what you need. Here is everything you need to know to take care of your new pet ferret.

About ferrets

Ferrets are extremely loving and playful animals. Ferrets can be trained very easily and very well. They are very intelligent animals. During World War II ferrets were extensively used and domesticated by Americans to protect their grains from rodents.

Ferrets are generally not aggressive but can become aggressive when they are scared. They tend to playfully bite and nip which can result in bad injuries. it is important to train your new pet ferret not to bite and also use a litterbox.

Ferrets are also called little thieves because they love to steal small things and keep them elsewhere. This is also because they love exploring new places and burying things in their newly discovered places.

Most importantly ferrets love attention. So make sure you love and cuddle your ferret like a baby. Also, make sure to train them well if you have kids at home.

Feeding and diet

Ferrets are carnivorous animals. This means these animals feed on flesh and meat. It is best to provide your new pet ferret with commercial food that has a high level of protein in them. Feed only meat and protein to your ferret. Ferrets need meat to survive.

So, make sure to feed your ferret only meat but you can also give them a variety of chicken, turkey, beef, and so on. You can also get packaged ferret food which is available to make sure their dietary needs are being fulfilled. Most importantly do not feed them with fruits and dairy products.

Habitat and environment

Ferrets need a good well-wired cage for their living. The cage for your ferret should have enough space for the ferret to move around. Ferrets can feel claustrophobic in small cages. Other than that ferret is a very clean animal.

So, make sure to get a cage that has a separate litter box and make sure to clean the litter box every day. Make sure to keep the cage in a dry, quiet, and warm place for your pet ferret to feel comfortable.

Grooming

Ferrets are very clean and hygienic animals. They keep grooming themselves. Comb your ferret to remove loose fur. They shed their fur twice a year and need to be combed at that time too.

Bathing them with a ferret shampoo is necessary to remove bad odor from their bodies. Other than brushing their teeth and trimming their nails are also very important.

Health care

Ferrets generally live for an average of 8 years. Within that period, they can become a very important member of your family. Ferrets are like any other pet and need to be taken to a vet every 6-12 months for a full health check-up.

Vaccinations are very important to avoid diseases like rabies. Also, consider spraying your pet ferret when they start smelling and talk to your vet for the best choice.

Ferret activities

Ferrets are extremely playful animals and love chewing on toys. Make sure to buy toys that are not made up of plastic or any latex. Buy toys that are extremely sturdy and firm so that your ferret does not chew and swallow them.

It is best to spend time with your ferret and make them feel loved as they love to cuddle, and they love attention.

Preventive care and tips

Ferrets are very delicate animals, and it is necessary to take good care of them. Ferrets need to get a health checkup done every 6-12 months from a vet. Here are a few preventive tips for ferret care.

Preventive care measures

Vaccination is very important for rabies and other diseases. An annual dental check-up is necessary Trimming of toenails is essential. A complete check-up is necessary for parasites and other infections. Regular blood tests and checking of glucose level is important for ferrets.

Other tips for ferret care

Maintaining your ferrets’ hygiene is very important. There may be times when your ferret starts smelling. This smell generally comes from their underbelly. So, make sure to spray your ferret very well when they start smelling. Ferrets can start biting at times. This happens when they are either scared or afraid of something or when they have bad habits and etiquette. So, it is essential to teach your ferret not to bite and also that this behavior is bad. Scuffing your ferret can be a good way of teaching not to nip or bite. Ferrets get used to their food habits and diet at a very early age. Make sure that you balance your ferret’s diet at an early age. This is because their body starts adapting to food when they are about 6 months. It may become difficult to introduce new food items to your ferret once they are old. Problems like infections, parasites, dental problems, and fleas are common in ferrets. Get your ferret checked up every 6-12 months by a vet to keep them away from these diseases. Maintaining their hygiene can reduce a lot of these problems. Ferrets sleep a lot. They can sleep for 18 hours at a stretch anywhere and everywhere, so it is necessary to get a cage for your ferret that has enough space and your ferret feels comfortable sleeping inside it. The ferret can feel claustrophobic in a small cage so make sure to get a bigger cage for your ferret. Ferrets can become very aggressive at times. Although playfully, they may try to bite you or nip you. So, it is advisable not to leave your children along with your ferrets mainly in the initial years.

Related

Comments