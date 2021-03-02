10K, 25K: Augusta Health marks two community COVID-19 vaccine milestones

Augusta Health has reached two significant milestones for community COVID-19 vaccination: vaccine doses administered passed 25,000 on Monday, and on Tuesday, the 10,000th person received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of the end of the day on Monday, 26,057 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered by Augusta Health since the start of vaccinations in December.

Monday was a busy day, with 1,147 community members receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health.

This week, Augusta Health is planning for the expected arrival of 3,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The addition of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the supply in Virginia and the local region is important because it will increase the number of community members who can be vaccinated in Augusta Health’s Vaccination Clinic structure.

While Pfizer and Moderna are slightly more effective in preventing illness overall, all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – have similar efficacy rates in preventing critical illness, hospitalization and death among those who do get sick from COVID-19.

Requiring only one-shot, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a very good option for those with scheduling and mobility concerns. Research also indicates fewer severe side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccines than with Pfizer or Moderna – and it is only needs simple refrigeration for storage, making it more accessible.

This week’s on-campus clinics at Augusta Health will focus on those aged 65 and over who reside in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro and additional clinics for essential workers.

Scheduled off-site clinics are a pilot “Drive Through” clinic for those with mobility challenges on Thursday and a second dose clinic for the WARM Shelter.

Again, appointments are required for all vaccination clinics and walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

