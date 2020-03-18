106.7 The Fan re-airing 2019 Nats postseason baseball

In partnership with 106.7 The Fan — the official radio partner and flagship home of the Washington Nationals — the 2019 champs have ensured that, while the 2020 season is delayed, there’s still baseball, sorta, kinda.

106.7 The Fan will be re-airing the radio broadcast of select 2019 postseason games involving the Nats.

The broadcasts will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on weekdays, starting with the National League Wild Card Game tonight.

Tune in as we all try to go 1-0 on the way toward finishing the fight.

Story by Chris Graham

