106.7 The Fan re-airing 2019 Nats postseason baseball
In partnership with 106.7 The Fan — the official radio partner and flagship home of the Washington Nationals — the 2019 champs have ensured that, while the 2020 season is delayed, there’s still baseball, sorta, kinda.
106.7 The Fan will be re-airing the radio broadcast of select 2019 postseason games involving the Nats.
The broadcasts will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on weekdays, starting with the National League Wild Card Game tonight.
Tune in as we all try to go 1-0 on the way toward finishing the fight.
Story by Chris Graham
