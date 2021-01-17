100K+ skip a trip to DMV by using two-year renewal option

More than 100,000 customers have taken advantage of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Prior to implementation of this new service in September, these customers would have had to make an appointment to visit DMV in person to renew their credential.

This new service option postpones the requirement for eligible customers to visit a DMV customer service center until it is time for their next renewal, and allows customers to renew online or through the mail to receive a driver’s license or ID card valid for two years. When the two-year credential expires, customers will then visit DMV to renew and obtain a standard five-year or eight-year credential and have a new photograph taken.

The option is available to most customers who renewed online or by mail last time and those who are age 75 and over.

Instituted due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new service option also eliminates the need for as many as half a million customers to make appointments across the Commonwealth for credential renewals through 2021, freeing up appointment space for other customers. Customers who choose to make use of this service are urged to promptly cancel the appointment they may have scheduled to renew their credential. This can be done using the appointment confirmation email.

“DMV is constantly evaluating the appointment system and taking steps to enhance appointment capacity, including implementing this new two-year renewal option,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We are pleased, as a result of this new service option, we have been able to make tens of thousands of appointments available for customers who need in-person service.”

A maximum of three months of appointment slots are available at any time on the calendar for each customer service center, and appointments for DMV Connect mobile visits are generally available two weeks in advance of a visit. Appointment opportunities are added daily and as customers cancel appointments.

Those who would like to renew their credential for five or eight years, or who need a REAL ID-compliant credential, must make an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt for in-person service.

For more information, please visit dmvNOW.com/2YRDL.

