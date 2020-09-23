$100K federal grant to strengthen telehealth network, rural health services in Central Virginia

A federal grant totaling $100,000 will go toward helping strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia, particularly in underserved and rural communities that lack access to affordable healthcare.

The award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be disbursed through HHS’s Rural Health Network Development Planning Grant Program, and will go to support the work of the Virginia Rural Health Association.

The Virginia Rural Health Association is a nonprofit that serves the 2.5 million people who live in rural areas of the Commonwealth.

“For years, rural Virginians have been facing healthcare challenges like hospital and clinic closures, long wait times, and a shrinking number of doctors and specialists. During COVID-19, the barriers to accessing affordable healthcare have become even higher. Telehealth has become the only option for many rural seniors, families, veterans, and patients with chronic conditions,” said Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07).

“Pandemic or no pandemic, living in a rural zip code should never condemn an American to going without the treatment and care they need. I’m encouraged by the emphasis that HHS has placed on telehealth services during this public health crisis, and I thank them for partnering with the Virginia Rural Health Association to provide telehealth solutions to more Central Virginians. This federal investment will help preserve the lifeline of telehealth for more of our rural neighbors as they live, work, farm, and raise their families during this challenging time.”

