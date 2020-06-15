10 surprising health benefits of cannabis

The cannabis plant is widely found in multiple forms around the world. The plant contains CBD, a chemical that is responsible for improving the brain functioning without giving it a high along with THC, which has pain-relieving properties. Not only this, but Cannabis provides other health benefits as well. Following are some of the amazing health benefits of using Cannabis, let’s have a look!

1. Relieves Chronic Pain

Last year, a comprehensive study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reviewed more than 10,000 clinical reports on the medicinal benefits of Cannabis.

The study found out that the use of medicinal Cannabis can treat chronic pain. Chronic pain is a significant reason for disability, affecting over 25 million people in the United States.

According to the study, cannabis plants, or products containing cannabinoids are highly effective at relieving chronic pain.

2. Prevents Cancer from Spreading

Different researches suggest that oral cannabinoids are effective against vomiting and nausea – caused due to chemotherapy. Not only that, but smoked Cannabis can also help to lessen these symptoms.

Moreover, some cancer cell studies suggest cannabinoids can either slow growth or kill certain types of cancer.

3. Helps Treat Anxiety, Stress, and Depression

The study presented in the ‘Clinical Psychology Review’ assessed all published clinical literature that investigated cannabis use for treating mental illness symptoms.

The researchers or scientists have found some evidence supporting the cannabis use for releasing post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. However, it was also found that the use of Cannabis may be harmful to other mental health conditions, including psychosis and bipolar disorder. Therefore, it is essential to use it only for depression, anxiety, and stress.

4. Heals Bones

Cannabidiol has been proven to help heal and repair broken bones in a rapid manner. The Bone Research Laboratory in Tel Aviv suggests that it also helps in strengthening the bones during the healing process. As a result, bones become stronger, and there are lesser chances for bone breakage in the future.

5. Promotes Weight Loss

If you look around, you’ll find out that regular cannabis users are not obese/overweight. The reason is that Cannabis helps in regulating insulin while efficiently controlling caloric intake in your body.

6. Improves Lung Capacity

Of course, smoking cigarettes is harmful to your lungs and overall health. But when it comes to smoking cannabis, your lungs are not harmed at all. In fact, a study shows that Cannabis is actually helpful in improving lung capacity rather than damaging it.

7. Regulates Diabetes

As it’s effective on insulin, it makes sense that the use of Cannabis helps prevent and regulate diabetes. American Alliance for Medical Cannabis (AAMC) work has linked Cannabis to lower blood pressure, balance blood sugars, and enhance blood circulation.

8. Helps with ADHD & ADD

People with ADHD and ADD have trouble concentrating on the tasks at hand. They tend to run into cognitive performance and concentration problems. Cannabis has demonstrated promise in promoting focus and helping people with ADHD / ADD. It’s also considered a safer alternative to Ritalin and Adderall.

9. Prevents Development of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s condition is one of many caused by cognitive degeneration. Cognitive degeneration is practically inevitable as we age. The endocannabinoid of Cannabis contains anti-inflammatory drugs that fight the inflammation of the brain that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

10. Treats Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Those with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease can find some relief with cannabis use, researchers suggest. THC and cannabidiol are known to help boost immune response while also interacting with cells that play a significant role in the gut’s functioning. Cannabis helps kill off bacteria and other compounds that cause bowel inflammation.

Final Words

If you or your loved one is going through any of the mentioned above health problems, it seems like Cannabis has a solution to that. You can find the high-quality cannabis plant as well as cannabis products on MMJDirect to regulate diabetes, prevent cancer, and treat other multiple health issues. So, what are you thinking? Place your order now to lead a happy and healthy life!

