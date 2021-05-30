10 reasons why you need a weighted blanket

We are living through crazy times. And that means that we all just need a little bit more comfort in our lives.

One of the biggest emerging trends of this year has been cuddling up under a weighted blanket. Something so simple can provide us with so much warmth and comfort. And this trend is one that we think is here to stay for the long run too.

Don’t believe us? To prove that weighted blankets are something we all need in our lives, we’ve rounded up the top ten reasons to purchase one of these snuggly household items and why it will change your life for the better.

Here are the ten reasons why you need a weighted blanket.

1. Feel grounded

Life is busy, even if we are working from home still. Having a weighted blanket nearby allows us to create moments of grounding where we feel more connected with the earth. This is also great for our mental wellbeing, as that pressure from the blanket makes us feel safe, calm, and centered with all that is good in the world.

2. Helps us sleep

Nothing is worse than feeling restless or not being able to get a good night’s sleep. When we wake up cold in the middle of the night, we also disrupt our much-needed rest time. A weighted blanket keeps us feeling secure in bed and prevents us from unnecessary moments of disturbance.

3. Stay calm

When we feel protected, the chances are that we will also feel calm! A weighted blanket is a great way to feel looked after and cared for, ensuring that we don’t constantly feel as if we are in a great panic.

4. Lowers anxiousness

In addition to feeling panicked, feeling anxious can also cause a range of adverse effects on our mental and physical wellbeing. Many studies have linked insomnia to anxiety. So a great way to combat this is through a weighted blanket. The extra weight can help lower the amount of cortisol in our body, reducing our anxiety.

5. Be comforted

We can all use it with a hug or a perfect cuddle. But sometimes we don’t have that extra person to do just that. Instead, why not get a weighted blanket to fill in as that “special someone” to give you all the comfort in the world that you are needing?

6. Enhance your bedroom

Weighted blankets are not only practical, but they are also stylish too! They act as the perfect décor piece to make your bed look like the most comfortable place in the world. So it is not just an investment in comfort, but interior design as well.

7. Get the right amount of sleep

When our body can, ensuring get the required seven to eight hours minimum of sleep per night, we are bound to wake up feeling fabulous in the morning. Weighted blankets keep us sleeping through until the morning and get you off to a great start.

8. Spoil yourself

This reason is a simple one. But you deserve to get a weighted blanket because you deserve to spoil yourself. Give yourself something to look forward to. It will make a world of difference.

9. Alleviates back pain

If you suffer from back pain, weighted blankets can help you relieve the tension and not feel s restless and uncomfortable when trying to sleep.

10. Change behaviors

Research is showing that weighted blankets can help offset symptoms of ADHD. Now that is pretty impressive if you ask us!

For all these reasons and more, there is no time like the present to get yourself a weighted blanket.

