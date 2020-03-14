10 fun things to do in Maui

Published Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Maui is an amazing place, but with so many things to do, which should you try first? We’ve picked ten of the most fun things to do in Maui, and we’re sure you’ll agree! This list isn’t all about thrill seeking, adrenaline inducing activities, it’s a diverse list so everyone can find a few things to enjoy on your vacation.

Experience the Haleakala Sunrise

What better way to wake-up than a majestic sunrise? Bring along that handy thermos of coffee if you want to catch these kinds of early morning rays. Mt. Haleakala cuts above the clouds at 10,023 ft, but it’s the one of the most beautiful sunrises you’ll ever see.

This is one of the best ways for people to experience Maui in all it’s glory! While this happens all year long you’ll need to make reservations beforehand at least 2 months in advance. Be there or be square!

Old-fashioned Luau

This is an absolute must for anyone visiting Maui for the 1st or 50th time! It never fails to lose itsâ charm. Just like ole Rodney Dangerfield used to say “Hey, everybody’s getting Lei’d”. Yet the truth to this classic tradition at the Old Lahaina Luau gives you tastes of everything in one event.

Witness the Hula dancers performing to Hawaiian music amid a very generous buffet. If the bottomless cocktails aren’t enough to get you excited, just wait until they unveil the Kalua Pua’a! You’ll be entranced with this Maui activity that’s perfect for visitors of all ages!

Ride the Range in South Maui

Yee-haw, ride ’em, cowboy – here’s a way to enjoy the sights of coastal Maui on horseback! Take a trip out to La Perouse Bay and visit the wildly popular Makena Stables. You can start the day with a morning ride or try the sunset trip instead for a more romantic twist on an old school activity.

Either way, this delightful journey through the Maui countryside is absolutely worth it. Each trip takes just two hours and they even provide free drinks and snacks. If you have a spirit for adventure and getting closer to nature, don’t miss this bit of outdoor action.

Wine Tour at Ulupalakua Ranch

Going to Maui is nothing to whine about, but then again you shouldn’t take things so seriously. Why not enjoy some local island wines instead? This location was once a popular stomping ground for Hawaiian royalty, and also features incredible historic buildings as well as the Ulupalakua Vineyards.

While you’re there you can sample the finest wines at the Ulupalakua Ranch. They have an impressive variety of local wines that include their signature pineapple wine, yes please!!

Snorkeling with Sea Turtles

Over in Molokini you can set up your day to include an exciting snorkel trip into an extinct volcanic crater! It’s just off the coast of Maui and located in Turtle Town. Yes that right folks, this is where you get to snorkel face-to-face with incredibly tame sea turtles, as well as countless exotic fish that live around the crater!

They include all the gear when you book for a half-day visit, and the best part about these tours is that most offer a breakfast and deli lunch too! Once you get the snorkeling bug and get up close and personal with a sea turtle or two, you might not want it to end!

If that’s the case, one of the most famous Maui snorkel rental shops, Auntie Snorkel, can rent you your own set of snorkels to take along the beach outside your condo or hotel to hang ten with sea life whenever you want during your stay!

Biking Down a Volcano

Here’s where the combination of fresh air and breathtaking sights really kick-in. The amazing Haleakala National Park has a very special visual tour along the slopes of Mt. Haleakala. You and your friends will be transported up the peak that’s 10,000 feet above the Pacific ocean! Once on top, you ride your custom Kona Mountain bikes all the way back down, with the fresh Maui air rejuvenating your mind and body for another day of adventure!

The bikes are included with your ticket, but you probably won’t want to get off the bike after. There are a bunch of great Maui bike rental shops across the island if you want to get a beach cruiser to take along the South Kihei boardwalk during a fantastic sunset hour.

Best Shrimp Food Truck Ever

The Geste Shrimp Truck in Maui is not hard to find, and even easier to love. Who doesn’t like rice with freshly cooked, saucy shrimp? It seems that Geste has a real knack for cooking something serious. He offers 10 different kinds of shrimp plates and they are all to die for! You can find his food truck over in Kahului 6 days a week except for Friday. Don’t take our word for it, this might be the best-kept secret on Maui.

Wa’a Paddle Tour

Just when you thought the canoe lessons at Summer camp were pretty awesome, wait until you experience this! The traditional charm of visiting Hawaii is getting involved in the rich Polynesian culture.

These Wa’a paddle tours not only give you a great view of Maui, but you get to live the dream too. Pack-up and take a 1-1 tour, with up to 6 or your friends. Your guide will tell you all about the Maui culture and show you the best coastal sights to boot.

Once you’ve gotten your sea balance on one of these tours, you may be interested in getting yourself a Maui paddleboard rental to take with you on your beach tours to see tucked away coastal sights you’ll remember forever.

The Seven Sacred Pools

In case you didn’t miss the Road to Hana, you probably have heard of the Seven Sacred Pools. This is easily one of Mai’s most stunning sights with a lost in paradise appeal. It’s open all year long and doesn’t need booking.

If you’re lucky enough and the weather is good, you’ll have plenty of photos and memories to bring back. Taking a dip into these astounding natural pools will be refreshing among the serene rainforest jungles around you. For the more adventurous gentleman, and gentle-ladies, there are small cliffs that can be jumped off of if you’re careful, for the perfect GoPro video!

Grandma’s Coffee Shop

Why not take some time to have a local-style bite to eat and some fresh coffee over at Grandma’s Coffee Shop in Keokea. It’s also near to the Kula Botanical Gardens in Upcountry Maui. This coffee shop has been in the business of growing and roasting their own organic coffee since 1918.

Needless to say, they brew a hearty cup indeed! It’s the perfect place to hit when coming back from Haleakela. Their menu is exactly the kind that will certainly bring back memories from your childhood.

In summary, there are hundreds of incredible things to do in Maui on vacation, but these on this list will give you a well rounded Maui experience of a lifetime. Aloha!

Related