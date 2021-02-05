10 cute ways to spend more time with your partner on the weekend

Published Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 10:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Is your better half complaining you aren’t spending enough time with them? Maybe they are right.

That’s the modern conundrum. You work so hard to take care of yourself and your loved ones, yet the same work prevents you from having any time at all to spend with them.

However, that’s no excuse for not giving your lover the attention they desire. There’s the weekend, remember?

This article wants to show you how you can start spending more time with your partner on the weekend.

1. Exercise together

Exercising with your partner on the weekend is definitely a great way to spend time together. Not to mention, it also passes for a great romantic dose.

As you’ve probably heard in the past, “couples who sweat together stay together.” As your body begins to secrete endorphins in an attempt to relieve your stress, the presence of your partner also compels it to secrete dopamine (in great measure) – a neurotransmitter responsible for helping one feel pleasure.

The exercise can be rigorous or simple. The choice is yours. If you have the time, you can even visit a local fitness center like the Pilates class Singapore to challenge each other and test each other’s fitness limits.

Sounds like fun, right?

2. Hit the road together

There is no better couple-bonding experience that beats spending time confined together in a moving car.

You guys feel the vibes on the road as you move, you throw pranks and laugh together, you switch driving at intervals, you relive old memories, you make new promises, bask in each other’s gaze repeatedly, and do all sort of things you desire without being interrupted.

If you find a hot spot that interests you, you may stop for a while and then hit the road again. Indeed, the opportunities for fun are truly limitless on the road.

3. Join a class/group together

This may or may not be fun, but at least it does guarantee you’ll sit next to your favorite person for long periods every weekend.

Meanwhile, it could even be fun if you want it to be.

Depending on your collective inclinations, both of you could join a music class, a wine tasting club, a golf club, a tourism group, an academic class, etc.

Or, if you reside in areas where there are fitness centers, you could join a fitness class/group like Pilates classes Singapore.

In any case, just make sure you join a group or class that meets every weekend. That way, it is certain you’re spending time with your partner on the weekend. After your group meetings, you guys could grab a bite at the nearest café, go sightseeing, or do other stuff.

4. Stay in bed all weekend

For singles, staying in bed all weekend is nothing less than lame. But not for lovers.

When you’re in love, you want nothing other than to be in the presence of your beautiful partner. And luckily for you, you have the whole weekend to do that.

Of course, Mondays to Fridays have deprived you both of any physical and emotional intimacy. But there’s the weekend.

Wake up, walk into the kitchen and grab some bites. While walking back to the bedroom, grab some drinks from the freezer, get back in bed and get cozy with your lover.

Trust me, even if you guys don’t get the chance to repeat such “weekend mornings” every weekend, the memories you’ve created won’t leave your heads.

5. Plan and go on a mini-vacation together

Although a weekend is comprised of just a couple of days, you can still plan a getaway with it. Talk to your better half to see if there’s a destination that’s been nipping at them for some time.

The thought of leaving your homes to visit another country or region, sleeping in hotel rooms, and grabbing roadside meals is surely enough to excite anyone. So, yes, your lover will be happy with this idea.

Can’t agree on a destination? Bring out a local map (you don’t want to travel too far), and roll some dice. Sounds like fun, right?

6. Visit the place you guys first met

You don’t have to wait until you’re feeling nostalgic about that spot you met your lover before taking her there again.

Wake up one Saturday and drive your woman to the spot you first met her. Trust me; that will rekindle a lot of forgotten memories. And will make her believe you haven’t forgotten how you guys started.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments