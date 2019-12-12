#1 Virginia, #4 Wake Forest to meet Friday in College Cup

Published Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 6:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The ACC part of the bracket in the 2019 College Cup pits #1 seed Virginia and #4 seed Wake Forest in a matchup Friday night.

The Cavaliers (20-1-1) and Demon Deacons (16-4-2) will face off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The winner will meet the winner of the first semifinal matchup between Georgetown and Stanford in Sunday’s national-championship game.

The UVA-Wake clash is a rematch of their Nov. 13 meeting in the ACC Championship semfinals, won by the ‘Hoos, 1-0.

A goal by Nathaniel Crofts in the 25th minute in that one stood as the Virginia defense limited the Wake Forest offense to just five shot attempts, and just one on frame.

D has been the name of the game for UVA, which enters Friday’s contest with the nation’s best goals against average (0.40),save percentage (.859) and the most shutouts (15) in the country.

And then there’s this bonkers number: the Cavaliers have allowed just nine goals this season, the fewest in the country and tied for the second fewest in program history.

Only the 2009 national-championship team was better defensively, with just eight goals conceded.

Game Coverage

In addition to the ESPNU broadcast, the game can also be streamed on the ESPN app for authenticated subscribers of ESPN. Links to the stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Ticket Information

All session passes for the 2019 NCAA College Cup for $43 and includes both semifinal matches on Friday (Dec. 13) and the championship on Sunday (Dec. 15). Single-game tickets for Friday’s semifinal match are $27 and Sunday’s championship match are priced at $23. Tickets to all three matches are general admission and can be ordered on www.ncaa.com/tickets/soccer-men/d1

Related