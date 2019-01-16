#1 UVA eviscerates #7 Virginia Tech, 81-59

Remember last year, when Virginia Tech goaded UVA into shooting three after three after three, and the ‘Hoos shot 11-of-38 on those shots? A different Virginia team showed up Tuesday night in JPJ.

The Cavaliers connected on 10 of their 14 threes in the first half en route to bolting to a 22-point halftime edge, and UVA went on to post an easy 81-59 win in a matchup of Top 10 teams.

The ‘Hoos (16-0, 4-0 ACC) led 11-4 at the first media timeout, got the margin to double-digits on a Kyle Guy three at the 8:28 mark, and surprisingly, never looked back.

It was 44-22 Virginia at the break, and after Virginia Tech briefly made it somewhat interesting, getting to 48-34 on an Ahmed Hill three with 15:47 to go, UVA pushed the lead back to 20 three minutes later on a Braxton Key dunk, and that was that.

De’Andre Hunter had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead Virginia. Guy had 15 on 5-of-9 shooting.

Ty Jerome had 14 points and 12 assists, a career high.

UVA shot 58.5 percent (31-of-53) and connected on 13-of-24 from three-point range.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hokies (14-2, 3-1 ACC) with 17 points.

Story by Chris Graham

