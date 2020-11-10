1 for All to host Chalk It Up free-speech event in Harrisonburg this week

Students involved in James Madison University’s student-run PR firm, Bluestone Communications, will be representing 1 for All by hosting a Chalk It Up event where students will practice their right to free speech with chalk Thursday and Friday from 12–1:30 p.m. at the campus’ Warner Commons.

“Moving forward, after a contentious election, we know students will have a need to express themselves,” said Taylor DeRossett, account executive of Bluestone’s 1 for All team. “Our event is geared to amplify that expression in a safe environment.”

Student hosts will reward each person who writes anything in response to the provided chalk prompts with a mask and/or 1 for All sticker. The masks are themed to represent the five freedoms protected by the First Amendment: speech, petition, assembly, press and religion. Participation is free, and all JMU students and faculty are encouraged to attend.

Bluestone’s 1 for All team will take all safety measures necessary to ensure the participants are safe and healthy at the event. Attendees are required to wear a face covering and maintain at least six feet of social distancing at all times. Hand sanitizer will also be available for use before and after using the chalk.

1 for All is a national nonpartisan and nonprofit educational effort by Middle Tennessee State University’s Free Speech Center which builds understanding and respect for the five freedoms of the First Amendment. Its goal is to remind U.S. citizens that the First Amendment, collectively gives every citizen the right to express themselves and enrich the nation through the free exchange of ideas.

For more information, visit MTSU’s 1 for All page or contact 1forall@mtsu.edu.

