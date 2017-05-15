ZZ Top coming to Altria Theater

ZZ Top is headed to Altria Theater in Richmond on October 21, with tickets going on sale on Friday.

The bearded duo of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons and bassist/singer Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard, aka “the man with no beard” have consistently rocked audiences with their brand of chrome-plated, electrified dirty blues. Hot rods, buzzards, barbeque, cacti, matching guitars and alluring women are some the many images that have become synonymous with the ZZ Top experience but their blues/rock sonic skew has kept them in the forefront for longer than any U.S.-based band.

Audiences can look forward to seeing them belt out timeless hits such as “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Tush,” and many more from their 15 studio albums.

Ticket Locations:

Venue Box Office | Online at Etix.com | By phone 800-514-3849

Ticket Prices:

$79.50 / $65.50/ $49.50 (plus applicable taxes & fees)

All seats reserved

More Info:

ZZTop.com | AltriaTheater.com| NationalShows2.com