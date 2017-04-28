 jump to example.com

Zero Waste Day at Charlottesville City Market

Published Friday, Apr. 28, 2017, 7:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

On the heels of Earth Day, the City of Charlottesville and vendors at the weekly Charlottesville City Market continue to promote sustainability and minimize their environmental impact. Directing materials away from the landfill – to instead be recycled or composted – maximizes use of those materials, reduces the need to source new materials, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and produces improvements in water and soil quality.

Starting in 2015 as a pilot program called Charlottesville Composts, the City Market hosted a drop-off point for area residents to bring their household food scraps to be collected and composted. Additionally, the Charlottesville Composts program helps sustainably manage the waste streams from the Market by providing 3-bin waste stations (Composting, Recycling, and Landfill) and assisting vendors to find recyclable or compostable items for serving food.

This Saturday, April 29th, Charlottesville Composts and the City Market are going further with a Zero Waste Day, aiming to generate zero pounds of landfill waste. Vendors at the City Market have participated both by separating their food scraps and by using compostable or recyclable foodservice-ware. Market attendees can ask questions and learn more at the sustainable waste stations located throughout the Market.

This Zero Waste Day is supported through generous sponsorships of Virginia-based manufacturers Vastly, World Centric, and Natur-Tec who have each donated certified compostable food service-ware.

Area residents and visitors are invited to come enjoy the City Market this Saturday, April 29, to experience Zero Waste Day, and learn more about how to participate in the free and easy compost drop-off program.

For more information regarding composting programs, and to sign up for email updates, please visit www.charlottesville.org/composting or email composting@charlottesville.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe restores more voting rights than any governor in U.S. history
ACC has four selected in first round of 2017 NFL Draft
Potomac rattles Chris Tillman in 7-1 win
Women’s lacrosse: UVA defeats Louisville in OT
Living Alcohol and Drug Free: GAPP honors youth video contest winners
Game Notes: No. 10 UVA travels to Florida State this weekend
Spring wildfire season ends April 30
Protect yourself during mosquito season
Critics: Atlantic Coast Pipeline would require extensive mountaintop removal
Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA
Augusta Health breaks ground on emergency department expansion
This Month at the Wayne Theatre: May 2017
Offensive outburst sends Hillcats to 13-7 win at Salem
Dominion honors volunteers of the year, donates $13,000 to local charities
2nd Life Inc. to invest nearly $1 million to expand operation in Richmond
Become smarter: Five ways to wise up
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 