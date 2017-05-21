Youth movement charges to pole at US Nationals at Bristol

Saturday qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Short Track US Nationals saw the youth movement take the spotlight front and center, with a dash of international flavor.

Fourteen year old Chandler Smith of Jasper, GA won his Super Late Model qualifying race in the Southern Super Series while fellow 14-year-old Carson Hocevar of Portage, MI would record the fastest time in the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour Pro Late Model qualifying with a 14.884 second lap time.

Fifteen year old Rapahel Lessard from Quebec would take the win in the other Super Late Model qualifying race sanctioned by the Southern Super Series, CRA and CARS Tour to finalize the field for the 100-lap feature race on Sunday afternoon.

Carson Hocevar described the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway as “really intense” but despite his fast time, the Michigan driver will start seventh in the 100-lap Pro Late Model A Feature following an field inversion.

Lessard would set the fastest time during group qualifying and lead the Super Late Model qualifying race number one from start to finish. Chandler Smith would pass NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Bubba Wallace to claim the second 35 lap qualifying race.

Myatt Snider of Charlotte would take the pole for the CARS Tour Late Model Stock 100-lap feature tomorrow. Without any qualifying races for the Late Model Stock division, he will lead the field to the green flag.

Racing action is set to begin at the World’s Fastest Half Mile beginning at 2:00 PM ON Sunday afternoon with three 100 lap features to cap off the inaugural Short Track US Nationals weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Story by Rod Mullins