 jump to example.com

Youth movement charges to pole at US Nationals at Bristol

Published Sunday, May. 21, 2017, 12:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Saturday qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Short Track US Nationals saw the youth movement take the spotlight front and center, with a dash of international flavor.

bristol motor speedwayFourteen year old Chandler Smith of Jasper, GA won his Super Late Model qualifying race in the Southern Super Series while fellow 14-year-old Carson Hocevar of Portage, MI would record the fastest time in the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour Pro Late Model qualifying with a 14.884 second lap time.

Fifteen year old Rapahel Lessard from Quebec would take the win in the other Super Late Model qualifying race sanctioned by the Southern Super Series, CRA and CARS Tour to finalize the field for the 100-lap feature race on Sunday afternoon.

Carson Hocevar described the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway as “really intense” but despite his fast time, the Michigan driver will start seventh in the 100-lap Pro Late Model A Feature following an field inversion.

Lessard would set the fastest time during group qualifying and lead the Super Late Model qualifying race number one from start to finish.  Chandler Smith would pass NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Bubba Wallace to claim the second 35 lap qualifying race.

Myatt Snider of Charlotte would take the pole for the CARS Tour Late Model Stock 100-lap feature tomorrow. Without any qualifying races for the Late Model Stock division, he will lead the field to the green flag.

Racing action is set to begin at the World’s Fastest Half Mile beginning at 2:00 PM ON Sunday afternoon with three 100 lap features to cap off the inaugural Short Track US Nationals weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Story by Rod Mullins

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hillcats top P-Nats in 15, 4-3
Five-run seventh costs VMI in regular season finale, 9-3
Longwood softball headed to regional final
Presbyterian blasts Liberty on Senior Day, 12-1
Senators outlast Squirrels on Saturday
Restorative Justice in Education Academy offers learning experiences to educators
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Semifinals, tops Texas
Tax credit benefits both farmers and food banks
No. 9 Virginia wins 10-9 at Georgia Tech to take weekend series
Longwood softball tops Ohio State in NCAA Tourney
Farm leaders pleased with restoration of NASS funding
Politicians get on-the-farm lessons during ag tour
Hot temperatures, slick track greets drivers ahead of Sunday’s Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway
Virginia Tech announces plans for Center for Transformative Research on Health Behaviors
Weevil relocation program benefits Virginia landowners
Concept Plus to expand IT operation in Fairfax County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 