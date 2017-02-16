 jump to example.com

Yellow Jackets hold off Bridgewater, 64-56

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesRandolph-Macon took an eight-point halftime lead and the Yellow Jackets held off the Bridgewater College Eagles in the second half to post a 64-58 victory Wednesday evening in ODAC men’s basketball action.

Randolph-Macon opened the game with a 7-0 run, but the Eagles answered to tie the score. Bryce Boggs drove for a layup and Efe Balfour added two free throws to trim the Jackets lead to 7-4. Kevin Saylor followed with a 3-pointer to knot the score at 7-7 with 12:42 left in the half.

The hosts hit the Eagles with a 14-4 spurt to take a double digit lead, 21-11, at the 6:52 mark. Greg Midulla sparked the Jackets with five points during the run.

The Eagles hung tough and another Saylor 3-pointer trimmed the deficit downt to five, 24-19. Michael Taylor then countered with a 3-ball to put the Jackets up 27-19. The Jackets led by 10 points on a bucket by Taylor with 20 seconds left in the half, but Balfour scored on a layup with just four seconds left to send the Eagles to the locker room trailing by just eight points, 31-23.

Bridgewater continued to go toe-to-toe with Macon early in the second half and eventually pulled even with 13:13left in the game.

The Jackets led by five, 39-34, before a 3-pointer by Saylor pulled the Eagles to within two. Two foul shots by Jermaine Johnson and a layup by Darryl Williams put the Jackets on top by six before the Eagles tied the score with a 6-0 spurt. Balfour sandwiched two inside buckets around two foul shots by Saylor to draw the Eagles even at 43-43.

The Eagles then went stone-cold at the offensive end as the Jackets regained control of the contest with 16 straight points to lead 59-43. Bridgewater went eight minutes without a point, finally breaking the drought on a three-point play by Phil Baumgartner to cut the margin to 13 points, 59-46.

The Eagles pulled to within seven points, 63-56, on two foul shots by Keonte Dennis with 1:16 left. Bridgewater got a stop at the defensive end and had an opportunity to pull within four, but Baumgartner missed on a 3-point attempt with 1:01 left.

Balfour led the Eagles with 14 points and Saylor added 12.  Taylor paced the Yellow Jackets with 27 points.

Bridgewater battled the hosts to a near standoff on the boards, losing the rebounding battle by just one, 38-37. Dennis pulled down eight rebounds for the Eagles.

The Eagles close out the regular season on Saturday when they host Guilford College. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 