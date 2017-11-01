How ya got: Trump, Clinton, Obama?

Voters want a redo of 2016, and they still don’t like either of the choices they had.

Public Policy Polling got all hypothetical on us in a recent poll, which featured the headline-grabbing kernel about 49 percent of Americans supporting his impeachment and removal from office.

Among the questions thrown at those surveyed: if we could do it all over again, who would you want to be president today?

Hillary Clinton took the honors, by a 48 percent to 42 percent margin over Trump. But PPP threw in Barack Obama as a wild card, and Obama was the clear favorite, a 54 percent to 40 percent for Trump.

Looking ahead, then, to 2020, assuming Trump makes it to 2020, which is not a fair assumption, but even so: Trump isn’t looking good looking three years out.

Joe Biden beats Trump 56 percent to 38 percent, according to PPP, and Bernie Sanders has Trump 53 percent to 38 percent.

Caveat: Biden turns 78 three weeks after the 2020 election; Sanders turns 79 that September.

Cory Booker leads Trump 49 percent to 38 percent, and Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand both lead Trump by 10 points.

Of note: Trump polls consistently in the 38 to 40 percent range no matter who the hypothetical matchup is.

One way to look at that is, Trump is in trouble. Another way to look at it is probably the right way: in spite of everything, the guy has 38 to 40 percent in his back pocket, and three years to continue attacking his enemies, turning friends and families against each other, delegitimizing the U.S. Constitution, and the rest.

Column by Chris Graham