 jump to example.com

WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman

Published Friday, Sep. 22, 2017, 7:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

WWE loaded up the card for No Mercy, a September Raw brand pay-per-view with two WrestleMania main event-quality matches.

wweYou get Braun Strowman-Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, after getting a decent taste of the two going at it last month at SummerSlam in the Fatal Four-Way with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

You also get John Cena-Roman Reigns, which, wow. WWE’s two most beloved and hated superstars, in the flesh, somebody has to win, somebody, ostensibly, has to job.

Forget the rest of the card, and fast forward to 10 p.m. Eastern, right?

Actually, we probably get one of them around 9:30, because no way do you want to follow whichever ends up going first with the other one, at the risk of inciting fan fatigue.

The perfect comedown match would be the Intercontinental title match between The Miz and Jason Jordan, who was given a nice push in recent weeks with prominent Raw matches with Cena and Reigns both, and took both to the limit before losing by clean falls.

Miz has continued his second wind late-career comeback, with great mic work drawing continued heat, and Jordan, in his showings with Cena and Reigns, is clearly a main-eventer in training, in spite of the dumb story arc having him as the kayfabe long lost son of Raw GM Kurt Angle.

Back to the dual main events, and I’m not sure where to start, so I’ll go with Cena-Reigns, just because there’s no formal championship on the line there.

The promos the last few weeks featuring the two have been as good as anything that WWE has done since the height of the C.M. Punk Pipe Bomb era. Fans like it when the performers break the fourth wall, and we’ve been getting plenty of that of late.

The plot with these two has Cena taunting Reigns that he had to even come back to Raw after a year starring on Smackdown, the message to fans with his return being that Reigns, slotted to be Raw’s top star, hasn’t been able to do the job.

Funny thing, but whether it’s the booking or just the way it’s working out, Reigns hasn’t been able to live up to his side of this feud, basically letting Cena run laps around him on the mic, adding intrigue to how WWE will book this one for Sunday night when we get actual action in the ring.

And then, to Lesnar-Strowman. The taste we got at SummerSlam was more than enough to get us all licking our chops for a one-on-one. The image of Strowman rag-dolling Lesnar, throwing him through two ringside announce tables, then dumping a third announce table on his head, was enough to get me off the couch yelling at the TV watching it live.

My fear is that we may have already seen the best that we can expect from these two. Lesnar, in particular, is several years past his sports entertainment prime, in terms of being able to produce anything resembling a pro wrestling match.

What you get from Lesnar is a half-assed approximation of actual MMA, and whatever his dance partner is able to contribute.

If you’re talking Seth Rollins, that’s one thing. Strowman is similarly a one-trick pony, able to get his share of oohs and ahhs with impactful power moves, but otherwise not giving you much to get too excited about.

If the booking here emphasizes the power, and doesn’t get us too far past the 10-minute mark, this one can have a chance to live up to the hype, and I expect it will.

I don’t expect it to be a five-star match, and I think we can say the same for Cena-Reigns, but I don’t think any of us even wants that out of either match.

The fun thing going in is that it’s not immediately obvious how either match should play out to the finish. That, plus a few highspots, will have me tuning in with great interest.

Preview by Chris Graham

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman

WWE loaded up the card for No Mercy, a September Raw brand pay-per-view with two WrestleMania main event-quality matches.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Expect delays on Rt. 250 bypass bridge in Albemarle County this weekend
Warner on DHS notification on Russia election hacks
Live Blog: UVA faces road test at Boise State
Warner, Kaine announce $24 million in grants for housing projects in Virginia
Will the US East Coast escape a direct hit from Hurricane Maria?
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-Boise State Preview
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at ODU football game
Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute scientists decode breast cancer protein
Companies selected for Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
Pumpkins ready for carving, cooking, decorating
Fall harvests progressing: Weather presents some corn challenges
Court Square Theater reaches end goal for Save a Seat campaign
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia downs Miami 1-0 Thursday Night
Why you need a regulated Forex broker to succeed in online trading
SDDA hosts annual celebration, awards
Tobacco remains Virginia’s top organic commodity
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 