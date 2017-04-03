 jump to example.com

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons headlines AWE Night of the Superstars

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 5:19 pm

Former WCW world champion Ron Simmons knows Virginia well.

“I had some of my best matches up in the Virginia area,” said Simmons, who became the first African-American world heavyweight wrestling champion with his win over Big Van Vader just up the road in Baltimore, Md., in 1992.

Simmons, who later rose to fame in WWE as a member of the APA tag team with JBL, and is now a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is headlining the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars event on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School.

The event is a fundraiser for the UVA Children’s Hospital. That’s why Simmons is going to be there.

“We’re going to be there to help out the kids. This is going to be a special event. I’m looking forward to coming back,” Simmons said.

Simmons will join another WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham, on the Night of the Superstars show. Also appearing are former United States heavyweight champion Magnum TA, former WWE cruiserweight champs Hornswoggle and Kid Kash, two-time former TNA world heavyweight champion Mr. Anderson, former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia, and former TNA X Division contender Sonjay Dutt.

Tickets for the show are $25 for VIP Ringside and $10 for general admission.

Tickets and more information online at officialawe.com/buy-tickets.

For Simmons, the show will be a sort of “homecoming.”

“I’m looking forward to being with my old friends, and I’m looking forward to giving something back to the community,” Simmons said.

