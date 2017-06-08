WVTF RADIO IQ adds three journalists to staff

The WVTF Radio IQ News Department announces the addition of three highly experienced journalists to its staff.

David Seidel joined the newsroom in May as news director. He brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism in Virginia. Prior to joining WVTF RADIO IQ, David was an assistant news director, assignment manager, and producer at WDBJ Television in Roanoke. He also worked as a reporter for WHSV Television in Harrisonburg. Seidel graduated from Washington and Lee University.

Jeff Bossert joined WVTF RADIO IQ as the host of “Morning Edition,” one of National Public Radio’s signature daily news programs. Before joining the station this month, Bossert was a host, reporter, and producer for Illinois Public Media. Bossert has also served as news director at WKNO in Memphis, Tennessee, and as a reporter at several stations in Illinois. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University.

Mallory Noe-Payne joined WVTF RADIO IQ this month as a full-time reporter based in Richmond. Noe-Payne is a familiar voice to our listeners, having worked as a freelance reporter for the station in Richmond. Her work for WVTF RADIO IQ won a regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association and a Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. She has also worked as an associate producer and production assistant at WGBH in Boston. Noe-Payne is a graduate of Virginia Tech.

On the new hires, station General Manager Glenn Gleixner said, “We are thrilled to add to our newsroom three experienced journalists with such stellar credentials. As we work to enhance our regional and statewide news coverage, Dave, Jeff, and Mallory will play an important role in making WVTF RADIO IQ an even stronger resource for intelligent, substantive, fact-based reporting.”