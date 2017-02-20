WTJU’s “Soup! There It Is” fills bowls

Are you a gazpacho aficionado? A minestrone-meister? Need some chowder power or borscht force? Then join WTJU for its first annual “Soup! There It Is” cook-off and fundraiser.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM at Fry’s Spring Beach Club, 2512 Jefferson Park Ave in Charlottesville. Everyone is warmly invited!

Tickets are $20 per person, and all proceeds benefit non-profit community radio station WTJU 91.1 FM. Besides supporting excellent community radio, attendees will receive: 1) Tastings of all the soups from both home cooks and local restaurants, 2) a commemorative soup bowl to take home with you (for the first 100 attendees), and 3) A lineup of live DJ sets spinning great vinyl records.

“It’s kind of like chili cook-offs that other non-profits hold all the time, but with a twist,” said WTJU General Manager Nathan Moore. “Why just do chili when we can have all kinds of delicious soups? So we’ve invited both restaurant chefs and amateur chefs to compete in this pro-am soup cook-off.”

More than half a dozen restaurants have signed up to show off their soup wares, including Revolutionary Soup, Hamilton’s, and Red Pump Kitchen, as well as lots of amateur chefs.

In addition to the soup tasting, the event will also feature a raffle and a huge sale of CDs and LPs. Sate your appetite on soup, and then take home a bag of discs!

More information and tickets are available at wtju.net/soup.