 jump to example.com

WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

If you could say one thing to help Charlottesville residents heal from trauma, what would you say? That’s what WTJU 91.1 FM wants you to do.

wtjuAs the City of Charlottesville and University of Virginia continue to process the tragic and abhorrent actions of the weekend of August 12th and beyond, WTJU will air “Gather Round Cville.” This special broadcast will air from 12-9 p.m. this Saturday, August 19, focusing especially on community healing, understanding, and next steps for our community.

WTJU invites the public to call (434) 218-3329. The station is seeking experiences, stories, thoughts on healing, or other comments. These comments might air during Saturday’s broadcast.

In particular, WTJU is looking for stories from people with a first-hand connection to events over the weekend, a connection to post-trauma healing, and/or connection to thoughtful ways of helping us understand.

“There’s a widespread need for this kind of processing in our community,” said WTJU General Manager Nathan Moore. “A lot of people I talk with are having a very hard time, and not just those who were near the demonstrations last weekend. WTJU can play a useful and hopefully powerful role in providing a collective experience and shared forum for our community.”

Recorded stories will air multiple times per hour throughout WTJU’s regular music programming, 12-8 p.m., followed by an on-air roundtable discussion from 8-9 p.m.

For more information, visit wtju.net.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win
Squirrels swept by Senators
McGowin blanks Salem as P-Nats take series
McAuliffe asks legislators for input, cooperation on Medicaid expansion
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with “Deej” director Robert Rooy
Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia
McAuliffe statement on offshore drilling
Want to move abroad? You will need this information
Breaking: Charlottesville to make ‘major announcement’ on Lee statue
David Swanson: Creative Anti-Nazism
Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
Liberty adds more games to future football schedules
ACC announces Olympic sports coverage for fall season
Preview: Food City 300
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with Blake Christiana of Yarn
What purpose do Confederate monuments serve?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 