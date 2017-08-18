WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing

If you could say one thing to help Charlottesville residents heal from trauma, what would you say? That’s what WTJU 91.1 FM wants you to do.

As the City of Charlottesville and University of Virginia continue to process the tragic and abhorrent actions of the weekend of August 12th and beyond, WTJU will air “Gather Round Cville.” This special broadcast will air from 12-9 p.m. this Saturday, August 19, focusing especially on community healing, understanding, and next steps for our community.

WTJU invites the public to call (434) 218-3329. The station is seeking experiences, stories, thoughts on healing, or other comments. These comments might air during Saturday’s broadcast.

In particular, WTJU is looking for stories from people with a first-hand connection to events over the weekend, a connection to post-trauma healing, and/or connection to thoughtful ways of helping us understand.

“There’s a widespread need for this kind of processing in our community,” said WTJU General Manager Nathan Moore. “A lot of people I talk with are having a very hard time, and not just those who were near the demonstrations last weekend. WTJU can play a useful and hopefully powerful role in providing a collective experience and shared forum for our community.”

Recorded stories will air multiple times per hour throughout WTJU’s regular music programming, 12-8 p.m., followed by an on-air roundtable discussion from 8-9 p.m.

For more information, visit wtju.net.