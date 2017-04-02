WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule
Published Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, 11:50 pm
Front Page » Events » WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
WTJU is getting ready for its annual Rock Marathon, running Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16.
Every year, the University of Virginia’s eclectic community radio station WTJU sets aside seven days for its Rock Marathon – a seven-day deep dive into all that rocks. The station has just released its final Rock Marathon schedule of round-the-clock rock music specials.
“This year’s Rock Marathon promises to light up your life with every flavor of rock music,” said General Manager Nathan Moore. “We’ve got specials centered around artists – from the Velvet Underground to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to A Tribe Called Quest. We’ve got specials centered around sub-genres, from Math Rock to Glam Rock to Hardcore.”
“I’m especially excited about our ever-popular decade shows,” added Moore. “Each weeknight from 7:00 to 9:00pm, we’ll feature the best music of 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997, and 2007.”
This year’s Rock Marathon is a fundraiser for the station. Even as the White House’s proposed federal budget would zero out funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (which accounts for 15% of WTJU’s annual revenue), WTJU will seek to raise $30,000 in pledges during the Rock Marathon.
Listeners can donate at WTJU.net/rock2017.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion