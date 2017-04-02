WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule

WTJU is getting ready for its annual Rock Marathon, running Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16.

Every year, the University of Virginia’s eclectic community radio station WTJU sets aside seven days for its Rock Marathon – a seven-day deep dive into all that rocks. The station has just released its final Rock Marathon schedule of round-the-clock rock music specials.

“This year’s Rock Marathon promises to light up your life with every flavor of rock music,” said General Manager Nathan Moore. “We’ve got specials centered around artists – from the Velvet Underground to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to A Tribe Called Quest. We’ve got specials centered around sub-genres, from Math Rock to Glam Rock to Hardcore.”

“I’m especially excited about our ever-popular decade shows,” added Moore. “Each weeknight from 7:00 to 9:00pm, we’ll feature the best music of 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997, and 2007.”

This year’s Rock Marathon is a fundraiser for the station. Even as the White House’s proposed federal budget would zero out funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (which accounts for 15% of WTJU’s annual revenue), WTJU will seek to raise $30,000 in pledges during the Rock Marathon.

Listeners can donate at WTJU.net/rock2017.