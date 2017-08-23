WTJU Freefall Music & Art Festival: An antidote to fascism

The solar eclipse just passed over Virginia, but Charlottesville recently experienced a different kind of darkness – one that was human-made, despicable, and that will take much longer to recover from. The town is still recovering from the tragic and abhorrent events surrounding the neo-fascist ‘Unite the Right’ invasion.

As part of that community recovery, WTJU’s Freefall Music & Art Festival takes on new meaning this fall, with free community concerts at the IX Art Park every Saturday in September and October.

“We join this community in meeting fear and suffering with the courage to be. The courage to affirm life and to make our community better for all,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager.

The Freefall concerts, presented by WTJU and the IX Art Park, embrace acceptance and inclusion of all people of goodwill with an eclectic and beautiful aesthetic.

“In their painful blandness, the the neo-fascists who advocate for a white ethnostate and who descended upon our town last week have no use for WTJU’s Charlottesville or our Freefall concerts,” said Moore. “Freefall celebrates the breadth and depth of exceptional music and culture in our community.”

The Freefall concerts serve up a beautiful jambalaya of music: from the gypsy-funk of Black Masala to mountain swing of The Judy Chops. From Cville Sabroso‘s pan-Latin music & culture to the socially conscious reggae of Mighty Joshua.

And that’s just the first four weeks! The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday from September 2 through October 28, 2017. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.