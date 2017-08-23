 jump to example.com

WTJU Freefall Music & Art Festival: An antidote to fascism

Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 12:03 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The solar eclipse just passed over Virginia, but Charlottesville recently experienced a different kind of darkness – one that was human-made, despicable, and that will take much longer to recover from. The town is still recovering from the tragic and abhorrent events surrounding the neo-fascist ‘Unite the Right’ invasion.

Freefall Music & Art FestivalAs part of that community recovery, WTJU’s Freefall Music & Art Festival takes on new meaning this fall, with free community concerts at the IX Art Park every Saturday in September and October.

“We join this community in meeting fear and suffering with the courage to be. The courage to affirm life and to make our community better for all,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager.

The Freefall concerts, presented by WTJU and the IX Art Park, embrace acceptance and inclusion of all people of goodwill with an eclectic and beautiful aesthetic.

“In their painful blandness, the the neo-fascists who advocate for a white ethnostate and who descended upon our town last week have no use for WTJU’s Charlottesville or our Freefall concerts,” said Moore. “Freefall celebrates the breadth and depth of exceptional music and culture in our community.”

The Freefall concerts serve up a beautiful jambalaya of music: from the gypsy-funk of Black Masala to mountain swing of The Judy Chops. From Cville Sabroso‘s pan-Latin music & culture to the socially conscious reggae of Mighty Joshua.

And that’s just the first four weeks! The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday from September 2 through October 28, 2017. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Insider perspective on ESPN decision to pull Robert Lee from UVA football
Motley Shakespeare Players ready for upcoming 2017-2018 season
VCU Health doctors first in Virginia to administer newly approved ALS treatment
Defense costs Potomac in 3-2 loss
Big first inning leads to fifth straight Hillcats win, 6-3
State Police looking for two Nelson County shooting suspects
Michele Edwards shares experiences at #Charlottesville protest
Hydraulic study update Wednesday at Charlottesville High School
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Are Democrats overplaying their hand on Confederate monuments?
Field hockey: All seven ACC teams ranked in preseason NFHCA poll
Federal court: FERC must consider greenhouse gas emissions from pipelines
VCU poll: 80 percent of Virginians support financial incentives to spur economic development
What does Charlottesville have to do with NASCAR?
Situations under which you should avoid payday loans
20th House Democrat Michele Edwards endorsed by Virginia AFL-CIO
Prospects of the CFD market: Pros and cons
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 