 jump to example.com

WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 11:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

You might think a community radio station is only concerned with what happens in its own backyard. But for WTJU 91.1 FM, nothing could be further from the truth.

wtjuThis year, WTJU has been creating and strengthening a partnership with Radio Peace, a community radio station in Winneba, Ghana – one of Charlottesville’s sister cities. From Sept 19-24, the director of Radio Peace, Kwesi Ghartey-Tagoe, is set to visit WTJU and Charlottesville.

“I had been familiar with Charlottesville’s Sister Cities program for a while. When I learned that Winneba had a community radio station based at the local university, I knew I needed to reach out and make a connection,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager.

“Since talking with Kwesi, I have been incredibly impressed by the way that Radio Peace does extensive off-air community ascertainment to drive the issues presented in its on-air programming. Radio Peace really is a tool for community development,” added Moore.

The public is warmly invited to attend “Sister Radio: An Evening with WTJU and Ghana’s Radio Peace”on Thursday, September 21 at The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. The event will include drinks and a meet-and-greet at 6:00 p.m., followed by a talk and Q&A at 7:00 p.m. Details at: wtju.net/ghana-visit.

During his visit, Ghartey-Tagoe will also join WTJU on-air during Beyond Borders (Wed., 9/2012-2 p.m.) and World Turning (Fri., 9/2212-2 p.m.). He will also attend WTJU’s Freefall concert featuring Mighty Joshua at the IX Art Park on Saturday, September 235-9 p.m.

Ghartey-Tagoe’s visit is sponsored by the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission. The Sister Cities network strives to build global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding and stimulate economic development.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (1-1) hosts UConn (1-0) in college football action on Saturday.

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday
Virginia State Police investigating death in Buckingham County
UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer
Women’s soccer: No. 5 Virginia plays NC State to 0-0 draw in ACC opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
Northam hits $16.3 million in campaign fundraising: Report
HRSA awards $3 million to Virginia health centers to tackle mental health, opioids
Virginia Transportation Construction alliance endorses Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on planned protest in Richmond tomorrow
Speaker Howell on Anthem remaining in Virginia exchange
Northam statement on Anthem staying in the Virginia marketplace
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 