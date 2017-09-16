WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana

You might think a community radio station is only concerned with what happens in its own backyard. But for WTJU 91.1 FM, nothing could be further from the truth.

This year, WTJU has been creating and strengthening a partnership with Radio Peace, a community radio station in Winneba, Ghana – one of Charlottesville’s sister cities. From Sept 19-24, the director of Radio Peace, Kwesi Ghartey-Tagoe, is set to visit WTJU and Charlottesville.

“I had been familiar with Charlottesville’s Sister Cities program for a while. When I learned that Winneba had a community radio station based at the local university, I knew I needed to reach out and make a connection,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager.

“Since talking with Kwesi, I have been incredibly impressed by the way that Radio Peace does extensive off-air community ascertainment to drive the issues presented in its on-air programming. Radio Peace really is a tool for community development,” added Moore.

The public is warmly invited to attend “Sister Radio: An Evening with WTJU and Ghana’s Radio Peace”on Thursday, September 21 at The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. The event will include drinks and a meet-and-greet at 6:00 p.m., followed by a talk and Q&A at 7:00 p.m. Details at: wtju.net/ghana-visit.

During his visit, Ghartey-Tagoe will also join WTJU on-air during Beyond Borders (Wed., 9/20, 12-2 p.m.) and World Turning (Fri., 9/22, 12-2 p.m.). He will also attend WTJU’s Freefall concert featuring Mighty Joshua at the IX Art Park on Saturday, September 23, 5-9 p.m.

Ghartey-Tagoe’s visit is sponsored by the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission. The Sister Cities network strives to build global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding and stimulate economic development.