WTJU ‘Commonwealth Legacies’ show that everyone’s story matters
This year, WTJU and Commonwealth Senior Living have collaborated to record and produce “Commonwealth Legacies,” a series of interviews with 20 elderly Virginians about their legacies and stories. From the Eastern Shore to far southwest Virginia, these stories reflect an incredible breadth and depth of lived experience in the Commonwealth.
One-minute versions of these stories will air on WTJU 91.1 FM throughout the month of November. Longer podcasts and the one-minute stories will both be available for streaming and download at WTJU.net/legacies starting on November 1.
“WTJU strengthens the connections between people through music and conversation,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU. “Taking a cue from the well-known StoryCorps organization, the Commonwealth Legacies project is a beautiful way for us to show that everyone’s story matters.”
The Commonwealth Legacies project features a wide variety of stories: from advice for happy marriages to tales of adventure to stories about growing up in a coal shack to stories that elicit smiles. All of the interviewees are residents at Commonwealth Senior Living communities.
Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the YTom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
“To fully engage our residents, we must learn as much as we can about each resident. The Legacies project allowed us to continue this learning process,” said Bernie Cavis, Vice President of Resident Programs at Commonwealth Senior Living. “The result was another peek into the window of their lives that warmed out hearts.”
For more information, visit WTJU.net/legacies.
Discussion