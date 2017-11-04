WTJU ‘Commonwealth Legacies’ show that everyone’s story matters

This year, WTJU and Commonwealth Senior Living have collaborated to record and produce “Commonwealth Legacies,” a series of interviews with 20 elderly Virginians about their legacies and stories. From the Eastern Shore to far southwest Virginia, these stories reflect an incredible breadth and depth of lived experience in the Commonwealth.

One-minute versions of these stories will air on WTJU 91.1 FM throughout the month of November. Longer podcasts and the one-minute stories will both be available for streaming and download at WTJU.net/legacies starting on November 1.

“WTJU strengthens the connections between people through music and conversation,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU. “Taking a cue from the well-known StoryCorps organization, the Commonwealth Legacies project is a beautiful way for us to show that everyone’s story matters.”

The Commonwealth Legacies project features a wide variety of stories: from advice for happy marriages to tales of adventure to stories about growing up in a coal shack to stories that elicit smiles. All of the interviewees are residents at Commonwealth Senior Living communities.

“To fully engage our residents, we must learn as much as we can about each resident. The Legacies project allowed us to continue this learning process,” said Bernie Cavis, Vice President of Resident Programs at Commonwealth Senior Living. “The result was another peek into the window of their lives that warmed out hearts.”

For more information, visit WTJU.net/legacies.