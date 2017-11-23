WTJU Classical Marathon and CharlottesvilleClassical.org amplify beautiful music

Classical music is alive and thriving in Charlottesville, strengthened and amplified by WTJU 91.1 FM, the University of Virginia’s community radio station.

From December 4-10, WTJU’s annual Classical Marathon will air round-the-clock classical music. The Classical Marathon is a deep dive into the breadth and depth of classical music – an opportunity both to soothe the mind and to explore this vital music.

“Classical music spans continents, time periods, and styles, so there is a piece of classical music that appeals to everyone,” explained Kyle Chattleton, classical department co-director at WTJU. “I invite listeners to explore and celebrate this music with us.”

WTJU’s Classical Marathon doubles as a fundraiser for the radio station. Visit wtju.net/classical2017 to donate or to see the schedule of classical program specials.

WTJU has also just launched CharlottesvilleClassical.org, a new 24/7 online radio station playing uniquely curated classical music around the clock – with no subscription fees.

“At CharlottesvilleClassical.org, our hosts share their passion for great classical music and go deep into the repertoire all day, every day,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU. “Most anybody can find classical music on Spotify or Pandora, or some feed piped in from a distant city. Here in Charlottesville, WTJU is the only local radio service connecting listeners to classical music events and personalities in our community.”

CharlottesvilleClassical.org also features music reviews, interviews, and a calendar of classical music events in our community. It is available at CharlottesvilleClassical.org or via the TuneIn Radio app for Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple TV, or Roku.