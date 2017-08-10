 jump to example.com

WTJU celebrates 60 years with Freefall Music & Art Festival

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 9:05 pm

It began in a basement classroom in UVA’s Old Cabell Hall – an experiment that grew out of what was then called the Department of Speech and Drama. Now, 60 years later, WTJU has ridden wave after wave of cultural upheavals on its way to becoming a treasured part of the lives of passionate volunteers and listeners at UVA, in the Charlottesville community, and far, far beyond.

wtjuThis fall, WTJU continues its role as a treasured Charlottesville institution with the 2017 Freefall Music & Art Festival – nine free outdoor concerts every Saturday in September and October at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

“WTJU is Charlottesville’s sonic life raft,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “Generations of listeners, station volunteers, and supporters who have helped WTJU stay afloat and thrive for six decades. We’re inviting everyone who likes music to join our celebration of this storied community radio station with the Freefall Music and Art Festival.”

Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series is a celebration of WTJU, shared music experiences, and creative community building. These Saturday events will each feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park.

From its commitment to originality to its all-volunteer DJs to its complete absence of rotation playlists – and the unmatched range of genres that fill its airwaves and live concert events – there is plenty that sets WTJU apart from the pack in today’s radio world.

“We’re about rhythms, not algorithms,” Moore said. “WTJU continues to bet the house on stretching boundaries and expanding musical horizons, while making strong and lasting connections between real people in our community who choose variety and authenticity over sameness.”

The Freefall Music & Art Festival takes place every Saturday from September 2 through October 28 at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville. The full schedule is below. Find out more about the Freefall series at freefallcville.com.

 

FREEFALL 2017 MUSIC LINEUP

All shows 5:00-9:00pm unless otherwise noted.

  • SEPT 2Black Masala (gypsy brass), opener: Ian Gilliam & The FireKings
  • SEPT 9: The Judy Chops (mountain swing), opener: Red and the Romantics
  • SEPT 16Cville Sabroso Latin Music & Culture Festival — 1:00-9:00pm
  • SEPT 23Mighty Joshua (reggae), opener: The Sons Of Ichibei
  • SEPT 30Baaba Seth (worldbeat jam/funk), opener: Choose Your Own Adventure
  • OCT 7Sally Rose Band and The Secret Storm (lady rockers)
  • OCT 14: Alligator (rock/jam/Dead), opener: Das Homage
  • OCT 21: Oregon Hill Funk All-Star Band (New Orleans funk), opener: Jam Thicket
  • OCT 28: Roosevelt Dime (roots/americana), opener: Hard Swimmin’ Fish
