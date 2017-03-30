WTJU celebrates 60 years on-air this Saturday with special broadcast event

For 60 years, WTJU has been a sonic life raft for the University of Virginia, the Charlottesville community, and beyond. That longevity is an achievement in itself. Even more amazing is the tremendous achievement of our community – listeners and station volunteers who have helped the station thrive for six decades.

“Fifteen years before NPR’s first broadcast, WTJU signed on with volunteer curated music to enrich our community, and we have maintained a non-commercial format of eclectic music ever since,” said Nathan Moore, the station’s general manager.

“Generations of hosts and listeners who built this station, nurtured it, sustained it, contributed their passion and skills and hearts to it. People throughout our community have made it great – and continue to make it great.”

This Saturday afternoon, April 1st, WTJU kicks off its season of anniversary celebrations with a special live broadcast event!

From 12:00-4:00pm, tune in for a live broadcast and party from the quad just outside the studios. During Reggae Vibrationsand Garage Sale, stop by the free celebration for some vinyl spinning, free pizza and birthday cake, lawn games, and celebration of this amazing radio station. WTJU is also planning to unveil a very special surprise at the celebration!

The party doesn’t stop there! Later that evening, from 8:00-9:00, there will also be a free concert with Handsome Hound on WTJU. You are invited to be part of the studio audience.

Directions to the station are online at WTJU.net/about/visiting.