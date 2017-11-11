WTJU 91.1 FM launches new online store for the holidays

WTJU 91.1 FM, the University of Virginia’s community radio station, has launched its new online store just in time for holiday shopping – WTJU.net/store.

“In response to popular demand, our fans can now purchase original WTJU t-shirt designs and perfect stocking stuffers for their sonically-inclined friends and family,” explained Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “Supporting WTJU is a guaranteed way to put a smile on their faces and bring music to their ears.”

WTJU has long offered thank-you gifts during its pledge drives. WTJU shirts, hats, and tote bags are long-revered treasures of Charlottesville’s music-loving community. Most of these items will still be available for pledge only, but other items will be available in the store:

WTJU 60 th Anniversary t-shirt. Celebrate WTJU’s incredible longevity.

Celebrate WTJU’s incredible longevity. WTJU soap. Small bars of station soap for when you need to clean your ears.

Small bars of station soap for when you need to clean your ears. Mystery Shirt. Send us $5 and a shirt size. We’ll send you a shirt of our choice.

“No, this isn’t Amazon,” remarked Moore. “But the WTJU store makes it easy to show off your unwavering support for community radio, and keep WTJU going strong. As a community-driven radio station, it was only a matter of time before we took listener requests to heart and got this store off the ground.”

Make your list, check it twice, and head on over to WTJU.net/store – where that perfect holiday present is just a click away.