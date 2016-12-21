How to write a research paper: Useful tips and recommendations

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

If you are a researcher, you know what it likes to report new results in scientific journals and other publications. This process is not an easy one for even experienced writers, to say nothing of college students. While some of them try to stuff the text with complicated, technical language, others simply focus on numerous useless details instead of communicating to the audience. As a result, both of them fail. A good scientific paper has to be not only useful but also interesting for everyone, even those who are far from science. So how to produce a research paper the way your readers would like it?

The first thing to remember is that a paper won’t write itself. So if you don’t have enough time and data but still need to prepare it for a specific reason, it’s much better to search for a custom research paper for sale that to write it in a slipshod way. Luckily, such services are now available for everyone so that it won’t be a problem to find a reliable company able to write effective papers according to the customer’s requirements. However, if you intend to do it yourself, preparing and planning are essential. Start with choosing a topic, research that topic, make an outline, and only then do the actual writing. Here are some useful tips that can help you get the most out of this process.

1. Writing

Use headings, boldface, italics, and bullets, but do not overdo it. Try to avoid too long sentences and paragraphs. Besides, it is crucial to include graphics that are easy to understand.

2. Timing

It is recommended to block out times for writing. Choose those when you function best. After all, to have a regular schedule is always a good idea.

3. Title

When writing a title, be concise. It should be simple, clear, and able to describe the contents. Don’t use complicated technical terminology to make it easy to understand for everyone.

4. Abstract

Your goal is to attract the reader’s attention with the very first sentence. Be short and don’t include too much detail into it.

5. Introduction

The Introduction part should include the most relevant to your research things and the explanation why you choose them. Start with the background of your work and then go straight to the most important issues.

6. Results and Discussion

Don’t focus on small details – your goal is to discuss the most significant results, even if they are strange. This part should be informative yet concise.

7. Citing

If an idea or particular fact is not yours, you need to cite the source. You can use your own words, as well as put the used material in quotation marks in case you use others’ words.

8. References

Include only current literature to ensure that this section is up-to-date.

Finally, don’t forget about editing. It is always better when this part is done by someone else. If not, make sure you have read the final paper at least several times before submitting it for publishing or to your professor. With focus of mind and good organization, you will definitely make the writing process much easier and smoother! Good luck!