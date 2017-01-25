 jump to example.com

How to write an effective essay during the exam

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 1:45 pm

writing essayEssay writing during the exams becomes very stressing, one may not know how to start, there are times that we are unaware of the meaning of the topic also, but that is the time where we do not have options and have to write the essay on our own and the trickiest part of this is that it is time bound, you may face difficulty but you can always refer to the expert essays written on https://gpalabs.com  before the exams. This will help you to gauge clarity on different topics.

Here are few points that you must keep in mind to write an effective essay during the examination

  • Memory dump – one has to try to recollect as many things they can related to the topic, if you want and have the time prepare an outline and note it down for easy writing. This is very important for you to perform before writing an essay.
  • Focus on instructions – a very important thing to do is focus on instructions, you cannot miss them out. These instructions are basically the guideline of what the examiner is expecting the essay to look like. So you have to write an essay as per as the details and instructions of the examiner.
  • Formulate a thesis – now as you cannot have a research on the topic to write a good introduction but that does not meet that you cannot formulate a thesis. Write a small introduction, try to formulate a question and write a thesis according to you.
  • Make an argument – if you are writing on a social topic, then it is asking for you to raise an argument and take stands and speak about your opinions. Making an argument is important in such topics. You need not worry there are no real answers as to whose stand is right or wrong.
  • Structure – make sure that you are following the structure the essay, your essay has to be divided into three parts the introduction and the body part and the conclusion part. If you follow this irrespective of the data you know regarding the topic, this brings clarity and even neatness in your writing and even intrigues the examiner and to look forward to read the whole essay. Whatever the topic is make sure that the essay is divided into three, this structure is not limited to any one type of essay topics.

While focusing on all these points keep in mind that you are writing anything regarding the topic is logical, for every thesis and argument you raise there should be logical reasoning as this will be bringing quality to your essay.

Logical reasoning is very important in social topics, one can even support their thesis with some statistical data, but if you do not know anything statistical than do not try to fake it. The essay has to be unique and real, anything fake might affect the quality of the essay.

