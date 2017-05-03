How to write conclusion for the essay

The conclusion is a crucial part of an essay, but, unfortunately, it’s often overlooked. The conclusion connects everything and gives your essays a cohesive and polished look. This part of your essay is as important as the introduction and the main body, so if you manage to create an outstanding conclusion too, you will be one step closer to a successful essay.

If you want to make sure that you have a top essay with a flawless conclusion, you can ask the help of an online company offering custom writing service. More and more students choose to buy essays online because they do not have time to complete all the assignments and missing deadlines is really not an option when you want a high GPA.

But before you Google ‘ write my essay for me,’ if time is not a problem for you, you should give it a try and write the essay. It’s really not hard if you follow some simple steps. Regarding the conclusion, here is what you should do to make it infallible.

1. Brainstorm

An easy way to write the conclusion is by thinking that your reader asks you ‘So what?’ regarding your argument. Why does your essay matter? What can you write in your conclusion to convince the reader that they should be interested in your argument and ideas? Finding the answer to the ‘So what?’ is the secret to the best essays.

You can also get a sense of closure if you look to return to the ideas used in the introduction. Just take it a step further. By extending your essay to a broader picture, you help the reader understand how he/she can apply the arguments you made to another topic, offering your essay a larger sense of purpose.

2. Write the conclusion

Take the first sentence of each paragraph and rewrite the main points in maximum three sentences. This will remind your reader what the main theme is and reinforce the argument of your essay. Always remember to keep your conclusion short and sweet. Do not write more than 6-7 sentences and do not repeat what you already wrote in your essay.

In conclusion, you should be authoritative by using the right words and solid evidence for your argument. The last sentence should be to the point, elegant and provocative. You can also use irony, make an appeal to the reader’s emotions or include a call to action.

3. Avoid common pitfalls

Do not just restate your thesis or summarize what you already said in your essay. What you should do is take the reader to the next level or offer some further details about your original ideas.

Do not quote. The main paragraphs should include quotes and the analysis of your argument, but the conclusion is where you connect everything for the reader, not where you introduce a completely new idea

Avoid fluffy language. The conclusion should be relatable and readable, not boring and rigid. Use a concise and clear language.

The conclusion is what will make the reader think that this essay was worth reading. It is what makes or breaks your paper. Pay attention to it, avoid the common pitfalls and focus on the big picture.