Wrestling: #24 UVA goes 2-1 on opening day of Virginia Duals

Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:22 am

uva wrestlingThe No. 24 UVA (7-3) wrestling team picked up a pair of wins on Friday (Jan. 13), defeating The Citadel (1-5) and Bucknell (2-4) to move to the finals of the Silver round of the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum.

The Cavaliers went 2-1 on the day, dropping a tight dual match with North Dakota State (10-1) between the matches against the Bulldogs and Bison. It sets up a rematch with Lock Haven at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Virginia defeated the Bald Eagles 24-16 in Memorial Gym on Nov. 20.

Fans can follow the action through live stats and a subscription-based video stream provided by TrackWrestling and linked at VirginiaSports.com.

A trio of wrestlers helped lead the Cavaliers on the day as redshirt senior George DiCamillo (Highland Heights, Ohio), redshirt sophomores Garrett Peppelman (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) all went 3-0 in the three dual meets. Graduate student Ray Bethea (Trenton, N.J.) also went undefeated in multiple outings as he won both of his bouts

The Cavaliers got bonus points in five of 10 weight classes, including pins from freshman Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) and DiCamillo on the way to a 38-3 win over The Citadel. The Cavaliers again got a pin from DiCamillo in the match against North Dakota State, along with a major decision from Peppelman, but bonus point wins at three bouts proved to be the difference in the 27-13 win by the Bison.

Virginia rallied with another strong performance against Bucknell, using a tech fall and a pin out of the gates from Mueller and redshirt senior Will Mason (Virginia Beach, Va.) to build an insurmountable lead .The Cavaliers won 27-9 over Bucknell to secure the Silver Round finals match against Lock Haven on Saturday.

No. 24 Virginia 38, The Citadel 3

  • 125: No. 7 Jack Mueller (UVA) def. Charles Kearney, Fall, 5:37; UVA 6, Citadel 0
  • 133: Will Mason (UVA) def. Andrew Szalwinski, Major Dec., 17-6; UVA 10, Citadel 0
  • 141: No. 7 George DiCamillo (UVA) def. Douglas Gudenburr, Fall, 1:16; UVA 16, Citadel 0
  • 149: Sam Krivus def. Tyler Buckiso, Dec., 3-2; UVA 19, Citadel 0
  • 157: No. 8 Andrew Atkinson def. Aaron Walker, Dec., 14-13 (sv-1); UVA 22, Citadel 0
  • 165: Ray Bethea (UVA) def. Ruston Hill, Major Dec., 15-2; UVA 26, Citadel 0
  • 174: Garrett Peppelman (UVA) def. Martin Duane, TF, 16-1; UVA 31, Citadel 0
  • 184: Will Schany (UVA) def. Chandler Sambets, Major Dec., 18-5; UVA 35, Citadel 0
  • 197: Sawyer Root def. Chance McClure (UVA), Dec., 4-2; UVA 35, Citadel 3
  • 285: Tyler Love (UVA) def. Joseph Bexley, Dec., 8-6; UVA 38, Citadel 3

North Dakota State 27, No. 24 Virginia 13

  • 125: No. 4 Joshua Rodriguez def. No. 7 Jack Mueller (UVA), Dec., 7-2, NDSU 3, UVA 0.
  • 133: Cam Sykora def. Will Mason (UVA), Dec., 7-2; NDSU 6, UVA 0.
  • 141: No. 7 George DiCamillo (UVA) vs. Taylor Nein, Fall, 2:41; UVA 6, NDSU 6.
  • 149: Mitchell Friedman def. Sam Krivus (UVA), Dec., 6-4; NDSU 9, UVA 6.
  • 157: No. 19 Clay Ream def. No. 8 Andrew Atkinson (UVA), Dec., 5-4; NDSU 12, UVA 6.
  • 165: Andrew Fogarty def. Cam Harrell (UVA), Inj. Default; NDSU 18, UVA 6.
  • 174: Garrett Peppelman (UVA) def. Dylan Urbach, Major Dec., 12-2; NDSU 18, UVA 10.
  • 184: Will Schany (UVA) def. Tyler McNutt, Dec., 5-2; NDSU 18, UVA 13.
  • 197: Cordell Eaton def. Chance McClure (UVA), Dec., 3-2; NDSU 21, UVA 13.
  • 285: Daniel Stibral def. Chuck Boddy (UVA), Fall, 1:23

No. 24 Virginia 27, Bucknell 9

  • 125: No. 7 Jack Mueller def. Jordan Gessner, TF, 15-0; UVA 5, BU 0.
  • 133: Will Mason def. Ben Bliss, Fall, 5:50; UVA 11, BU 0.
  • 141: No. 7 George DiCamillo (UVA) def. Tyler Smith, Dec., 12-6; UVA 14, BU 0.
  • 149: Sam Krivus (UVA) def. Seth Hogue, Dec., 7-1; UVA 17, BU 0.
  • 157: No. 12 Victor Lopez def. No. 8 Andrew Atkinson (UVA), Dec., 7-3; UVA 17, BU 3.
  • 165: Ray Bethea (UVA) def. Logan Kerin, Dec., 8-5; UVA 20, BU 3.
  • 174: Garrett Peppelman (UVA) def. D.J. Hollingshead, Major Dec., 12-4; UVA 24, BU 3.
  • 184: Will Schany (UVA) def. Garrett Hoffman, Dec., 3-2; UVA 27, BU 3.
  • 197: No. 16 Tom Sleigh def. Chance McClure (UVA), Dec., 5-2; UVA 27, BU 6.
  • 285: Tyler Greene def. Chuck Boddy (UVA), Dec., 6-4; UVA 27, BU 9.
