Workers’ comp commissioners to carry concealed handguns without permit: New bill

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

House Republicans yesterday passed a bill that would permit commissioners and deputy commissioners of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

“Republicans have introduced legislation this session that would put guns everywhere from schools to emergency shelters,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “They are also working to create so many exemptions to the conceal-and-carry permitting process that it will eventually be rendered obsolete. While Democrats have been fighting to create jobs and expand economic opportunity, Republicans have been focused on advancing the NRA’s agenda.”

“House Democrats have introduced legislation this session to raise the minimum wage, establish a paid family leave program, and help borrowers refinance student loan debt,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Republicans killed all these bills, yet managed to pass legislation that would expand access to guns rather than education or economic opportunity. While Democrats have been laser-focused on creating jobs, Republicans have been distracted by crafting so many exemptions to the conceal-and-carry permitting process that they may as well repeal it.”