Woods and Wildlife Conference: Bring out the best in your property

Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 7:40 am

virginia department of forestryOwners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at the 13th annual Woods and Wildlife Conference.  This educational event will be held Feb. 25, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

“This conference addresses the latest issues and trends in forest and wildlife management,” said event founder Adam Downing of Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Ellen Powell of the Virginia Department of Forestry said, “Participants can tailor their own program by attending sessions that target large property management, small woodlot projects or topics of general interest to any landowner.”

Collaborators from a multitude of public, private and industrial entities plan the conference, which is designed to appeal to a broad array of landowners.  This year’s event features expert speakers on diverse topics relating to wildlife, habitats, resource management and other forestry and wildlife topics. The conference cost, which includes lunch and materials, is $45 per person or $80 per couple.

To register online or to download a detailed brochure, visit www.forestupdate.frec.vt.edu  and click on “Woods & Wildlife Conference”.  The deadline to register is February 16.  For more information, contact Adam Downing at 540-948-6881 or adowning@vt.edu.

Persons with disabilities who desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity may contact Katie Jenkins (kjenk@vt.edu or 540-948-6881) during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (no later than February 16th) to discuss accommodations. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.

