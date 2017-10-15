Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, WVPT partner on 20th District virtual forum
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a virtual candidate forum for the upcoming election of Virginia’s 20th District Delegate.
The forum will be filmed and broadcast on WVPT and be available on the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library website (www.woodrowwilson.org) as well as through various social media outlets including Facebook and YouTube.
Each candidate will be filmed separately but will be asked the same questions by the interviewer.
This forum was created to give the citizens of the 20th District for the Virginia House of Delegates the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. The questions cover a broad range of issues that are important to voters in the 20th District and in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Earlier this fall, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library issued an invitation to the candidates to debate live and all three candidates for the 20th District race were agreeable, however, scheduling conflicts could not be resolved.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The candidates for the 20th District are incumbent Richard “Dickie” Bell (R), Michele Edwards (D), and Will Hammer (L).
“We are pleased to provide this public service for the citizens in the 20th District,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the WWPL. “Our hope is that this forum will give voters the opportunity to get to know the candidates and where they stand on various issues.”
WVPT-PBS will air the program on Thursday, November 2nd at 9:00 pm, and also on Sunday, November 5th Time TBD. Peason Financial Group is a major underwriter for the Candidate Forum.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is a nonprofit organization that is committed to helping improve our civil discourse. The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, a 501 (c) 3 organization, ensures that the Candidate Forum will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format.
Discussion