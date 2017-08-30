Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library selected to participate in Museum Assessment Program

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program, which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums.

Through guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower the WWPL to better serve the citizens of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.

The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library has chosen to do a MAP Community Engagement assessment in order to evaluate the museum’s understanding and relationship with the community, and to better understand the communities’ perception of and experience of the museum.

Robin von Seldeneck, President & CEO of the WWPL said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for the MAP program. Our goal is to better understand and respond to the changing nature of museum audiences and to help us form new collaborations while strengthening old ones.”

“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library,” said Laura Lott, president of AAM. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”

Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served over 4,600 museums. MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS. AAM is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for over 100 years.

For more information about AAM, visit www.aam-us.org.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

To learn more about the Institute, visit www.imls.gov.